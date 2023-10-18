Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US Embassy in Beirut

Twitchy's Very Own Gordon K to Babylon Bee 'Hold My Beer'
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:45 AM on October 18, 2023
AngieArtist

The world seems to have been on fire for the past few weeks and with fires now being set in front of the US Embassy in Beirut it feels like turmoil around the world is just ramping up. 

The US Embassy in Beruit had 2 suicide bombers in 1983 which created a lot of turmoil around the embassy. The embassy closed, was moved, was bombed, and closed again. It did not reopen until 1990 and has been trying to extend services since that time. After the 'protests' on Oct. 17 it seems like that momentum is moving backward. 

Looks like a scene from a dystopian disaster movie. 

YEP! Carter must be very happy to know he will not pass away as the worst President in US History. 

We are very afraid that is true. 

The attacks seemed to be bubbling up following the report that Israel rather than Hamas had blown up a hospital of civilians. Most people now viewing that footage including Biden say it looks to be a Hamas rocket that went up and misfired. The rage was already stoked and Hezbollah had vowed a day of unprecedented anger against Israel. These protests seemed to go along with that playbook. 

As we explained above. That does seem to be the case. 

We have little confidence in his ability to protect anyone anywhere. He could not even keep his dog from biting people. 

At the time of writing this piece, the attack had still not been addressed by the Biden administration. We would not put it past them to never address it and pretend it did not happen, just as they do with our STILL open border. 

These are dangerous and scary times. They would be dangerous and scary with a commander-in-chief who had it all together, it seems to be worse with the one we have. 

Stay safe out there. The Twitchy team will try to keep you up to date on all of the happenings around the world. 

