Protestors Spark Fear and Bad Memories as They Set Fires at The US Embassy in Beirut

The world seems to have been on fire for the past few weeks and with fires now being set in front of the US Embassy in Beirut it feels like turmoil around the world is just ramping up.

Advertisement

The US Embassy in Beruit had 2 suicide bombers in 1983 which created a lot of turmoil around the embassy. The embassy closed, was moved, was bombed, and closed again. It did not reopen until 1990 and has been trying to extend services since that time. After the 'protests' on Oct. 17 it seems like that momentum is moving backward.

🚨 BREAKING: Fires set by protesters outside of the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2nmFWxFuLy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

Looks like a scene from a dystopian disaster movie.

I am old enough the remember when violence in Beirut was on the news every night. And here we are again. Worse than Carter. And hostages again….. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 18, 2023

YEP! Carter must be very happy to know he will not pass away as the worst President in US History.

It has only just begun … — Steve Jr (@SJMjr_6490) October 18, 2023

We are very afraid that is true.

Angry mobs are forming in front of a bunch of American, European and Israeli Embassies tonight. Some are pushing past security and starting fires.



Videos of some ⬇️

US Embassy In Beirut, Lebanon

US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq

French Embassy In Tunisia



Reports of Turkey and Yemen… pic.twitter.com/95NQyIcJy7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2023

The attacks seemed to be bubbling up following the report that Israel rather than Hamas had blown up a hospital of civilians. Most people now viewing that footage including Biden say it looks to be a Hamas rocket that went up and misfired. The rage was already stoked and Hezbollah had vowed a day of unprecedented anger against Israel. These protests seemed to go along with that playbook.

All thanks to our terrorist sympathizing media peddling an obvious lie. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) October 18, 2023

As we explained above. That does seem to be the case.

I have little confidence in the ability of Biden's handlers to protect our citizens overseas. — Tinsleybach (@tinsleybach) October 18, 2023

We have little confidence in his ability to protect anyone anywhere. He could not even keep his dog from biting people.

WAR: Hamas supporters attacked the US Embassy in Beirut last night. The last successful attack was in 1983. How will Biden respond? Will he even address it?

pic.twitter.com/TMnBQGhpFE — @amuse (@amuse) October 18, 2023

SILENCE: The Biden regime has not condemned the attack on the Beirut embassy last night. pic.twitter.com/DmtdNEcIz6 — @amuse (@amuse) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

At the time of writing this piece, the attack had still not been addressed by the Biden administration. We would not put it past them to never address it and pretend it did not happen, just as they do with our STILL open border.

These are dangerous and scary times. They would be dangerous and scary with a commander-in-chief who had it all together, it seems to be worse with the one we have.

Stay safe out there. The Twitchy team will try to keep you up to date on all of the happenings around the world.

================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!