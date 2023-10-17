Hezbollah Declares Wednesday 'Day of Unprecedented Anger' against Israel

Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

President Joe Biden is to visit Israel Wednesday, although the summit he was supposed to have with Middle Eastern leaders has been called off. He might want to be careful, because Hezbollah has declared Wednesday a "day of unprecedented anger" against Israel. This follows last Friday's "day of rage" called by Hamas. These terrorist groups certainly do appreciate the support of citizens around the world.

Everyone get really mad about Israel tomorrow — more mad than you've ever been before.

Maybe something got lost in translation. We suppose we can expect a rerun of the Day of Rage.

