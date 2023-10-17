President Joe Biden is to visit Israel Wednesday, although the summit he was supposed to have with Middle Eastern leaders has been called off. He might want to be careful, because Hezbollah has declared Wednesday a "day of unprecedented anger" against Israel. This follows last Friday's "day of rage" called by Hamas. These terrorist groups certainly do appreciate the support of citizens around the world.

BREAKING: Hezbollah declares Wednesday "day of unprecedented anger" against Israel; same day as Biden's visit - Reuters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023

Everyone get really mad about Israel tomorrow — more mad than you've ever been before.

"Day of Rage" is no longer in vogue? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 17, 2023

We call that "Steeler Sunday." — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 17, 2023

Well that’s impeccable timing — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) October 17, 2023

I’m sorry, that’s going to conflict with my previously scheduled “day of unmitigated malaise”. And I’ve already decorated! — davenewman (@davenewman) October 17, 2023

These are starting to feel like Pride holidays at this point— so many and so close together that they are meaningless. — Black Minx (@black3or5) October 17, 2023

How much angrier can they get? — while (true); (@learned_c) October 17, 2023

I shouldn't laugh, but what's next? Day of super-duper, double-dog anger? — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) October 17, 2023

Do I need to change my decorations? — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) October 17, 2023

One guess who declares Wednesday "day of unprecedented preemptive self-defense". — Doughkey (@doughkey) October 17, 2023

At least they didn't declare it 'Goat Appreciation Day' — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) October 17, 2023

Who comes up with the names? — David W Gibson (@DavidWGibson1) October 17, 2023

Maybe something got lost in translation. We suppose we can expect a rerun of the Day of Rage.

