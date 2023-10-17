Ann Coulter Approves: No Refugees From Gaza in America! And the People Said...
Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist...
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their...
Socialist antifascist who says the British Empire banned homosexuality in Gaza meets Commu...
'Put This In a Museum': Israeli Trans Woman Conflicted About Hormones, Palestine Liberatio...
Pierre Poilievre Causally Smacks Down Liberal Journalist While Munching on an Apple
Excuse Us? Cornell University Professor Calls Hamas Terror Attack 'Exhilarating'
Six-Year-Old Child Dies in Alleged Hate Crime in Chicago Over the Weekend
AOC Shows Off Her Knowledge of the Israel/Hamas Conflict...Which Isn't Very Much
Delete, Delete, Delete: Alicia Keys Takes Home The Grammy for Bad Timing (And...
Reporter Gets Schooled by Polish Official on Immigration
Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to...
Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Are Feuding. Here's Why.
Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journal...

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy reported earlier, word has been going around that Israel killed 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital. Keith Olbermann even suggested that President Biden should cancel his trip to Israel over the atrocity. However, there sure is a lot of evidence that Hamas blew up their own hospital (and ammunition repository) with a misfired rocket, including video showing no airstrike at all.

Advertisement

The New York Times has already updated its headline twice:


Rep. Rashida Tlaib blamed Israel for the bombing and chided President Biden for not facilitating a ceasefire.

"Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood."

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza
Brett T.
Advertisement

It took Tlaib days to respond to the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Advertisement

This is the second or third time we've had to drag out AOC's tweet in response to her fellow Squad members.

The tweet's been up for six hours — we doubt it's coming down.

***

Update:

CNN changed its headline, too:


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSPITAL ISRAEL RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza
Brett T.
Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: Harvard and UPenn Win Stupid Prizes for Their Israel-Hamas Stances
Grateful Calvin
Socialist antifascist who says the British Empire banned homosexuality in Gaza meets Community Notes
Brett T.
'Put This In a Museum': Israeli Trans Woman Conflicted About Hormones, Palestine Liberation
Amy Curtis
Ann Coulter Approves: No Refugees From Gaza in America! And the People Said YESSSSSSS
Chad Felix Greene
Pierre Poilievre Causally Smacks Down Liberal Journalist While Munching on an Apple
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza Brett T.
Advertisement