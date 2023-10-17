Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians

As Twitchy reported earlier, word has been going around that Israel killed 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital. Keith Olbermann even suggested that President Biden should cancel his trip to Israel over the atrocity. However, there sure is a lot of evidence that Hamas blew up their own hospital (and ammunition repository) with a misfired rocket, including video showing no airstrike at all.

💥Video of a failed Islamic Jihad rocket which hit a hospital killing many and injuring many more.



🔥Now Hezbollah has declared Wednesday as a "day of unprecedented anger" against Israel.



❓Isn’t this also the day of Biden’s visit❓



pic.twitter.com/tTUa4SpX3l — 🌴♥️🇺🇸Dixie ♥️s America & Trump🇺🇸♥️🌴 (@DixiDarlen) October 17, 2023

The New York Times has already updated its headline twice:

It's like the "Homer into the Bushes" meme just with NYT pic.twitter.com/w2lOIwUgTc — American Prometheus (@daniopp) October 17, 2023





Rep. Rashida Tlaib blamed Israel for the bombing and chided President Biden for not facilitating a ceasefire.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

"Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood."

The missile attack you rightly condemned was fired by Islamic Jihad targeting Israeli hospitals.



If it killed 500 Israelis you would be silent.



Will you condemn Islamic Jihad for killing 500 Palestinians (doctors,children, patients)?



And those American hostages? anything? https://t.co/Qb0CbD6iAf — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 17, 2023

What a weird thing to be stored on hospital grounds.https://t.co/iSCkT4ukwv — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 17, 2023

May in fact be a misfired Hamas rocket as the IDF appears to not have had operations in the area.



Talk to your Hamas friends and get the hostages released. Else, you support terrorism, Rashida. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 17, 2023

Your friends did, actually. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 17, 2023

Look at how quickly the Hamas Squad reacts when they believe Israel is responsible for deaths. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 17, 2023

It took Tlaib days to respond to the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists.

What's important is that, as an elected official, you waited until all the facts were in before assigning blame. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 17, 2023

This didn’t age well. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 17, 2023

But it was a Hamas rocket 🚀 https://t.co/xjqho9IMfe — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) October 17, 2023

There is a video of this and its a Hamas Rocket, why she hasn't updated her tweet or deleted it shows she only wants to promote a terrorist groups narrative — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) October 17, 2023

Rashida Tlaib, Communications Officer for the Hamas Caucus — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) October 17, 2023

the mass casualty event at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza was the result of a misfired rocket launch by Hamas. There was no Israel Defence Forces (IDF) air activity reported at the time, and the timing coincided with a salvo of rockets launched at Israel. pic.twitter.com/AvCDzyFubC — masonbo (@masonbo) October 17, 2023

I stand with AOC. pic.twitter.com/9nmthUxqnj — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 17, 2023

This is the second or third time we've had to drag out AOC's tweet in response to her fellow Squad members.

The tweet's been up for six hours — we doubt it's coming down.

***

Update:

CNN changed its headline, too:

CNN changes headline after it becomes clear that the Palestinian terrorists rocketed their own hospital, killing hundreds, but proceeds to blame Israel with a new spin. pic.twitter.com/iTQbq6T8C2 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2023

3 minutes ago NY Times still both sidesing it and using Hamas claims equally with Israeli claims, despite mounting evidence that it was a PIJ rocket that misfired. https://t.co/XtKKZCtPpI — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 17, 2023





***