Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy

If you're scrolling through X this afternoon, you've probably heard about 500 children who were killed when an Israeli airstrike blew up a Baptist hospital in the Gaza Strip. Or, maybe, this was one of those Hamas rockets that misfired. This will be something for the pro-Israel/pro-Palestine factions to argue about for the rest of the day, but let's take a look and consult Julio Rosas.

"Reminder: 30-40% of Hamas' rockets misfire and land short in the Gaza Strip."

"The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, now issues report saying it was Israel’s fault. AP, who has longtime been a lackey of Hamas (AP had an entire “building” in Gaza), reports Hamas’ statements uncritically. Rinse and repeat."

"…everything you're saying about Israel's so-called "brutality" is a lie."

Keith Olbermann says President Joe Biden can't in good conscience go to Israel Wednesday after Israel bombed a hospital.

The IDF usually informs civilians if there's going to be an aerial strike. It doesn't make sense for Israel to bomb a hospital, but it does make sense that Hamas would claim it was Israel. That video looked like a failed rocket launch, a specialty of Hamas.

***

