Keith Olbermann Says Biden Can't Go to Israel After it Bombed a Baptist Hospital in Gaza

If you're scrolling through X this afternoon, you've probably heard about 500 children who were killed when an Israeli airstrike blew up a Baptist hospital in the Gaza Strip. Or, maybe, this was one of those Hamas rockets that misfired. This will be something for the pro-Israel/pro-Palestine factions to argue about for the rest of the day, but let's take a look and consult Julio Rosas.

Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says https://t.co/WxUBgcQJmb — POLITICO (@politico) October 17, 2023

#BREAKING: Reports suggest that the mass casualty event at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City was the result of a misfired rocket launch by Hamas.



No IDF air activity was reported at the time and the timing coincided with a salvo of rockets launched at Israel.



Reminder: 30-40%… — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

"Reminder: 30-40% of Hamas' rockets misfire and land short in the Gaza Strip."

Every news publication citing Hamas without waiting as more evidence comes up every few minutes contradicting the Israeli airstrike assumption. https://t.co/5ziE12jhDx — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 17, 2023

Here’s what’s happening. Reports indicating Hamas attempted to fire a rocket, and it didn’t detonate properly. Landed on the hospital, tragically killing hundreds (40% of Hamas rockets land inside Gaza). The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, now issues report saying it… https://t.co/3ewGjsn5tF — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 17, 2023

"The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, now issues report saying it was Israel’s fault. AP, who has longtime been a lackey of Hamas (AP had an entire “building” in Gaza), reports Hamas’ statements uncritically. Rinse and repeat."

The idea that a Hamas rocket would fail to launch properly and then just so happen to accidentally hit a hospital is laughable. — And1 (@long_shot_45) October 17, 2023

This tracks because the reports of the hospital explosion happened around the same time I saw, from the outskirts of Sderot, multiple rockets being fired at Israel. Hopefully we’ll get a clearer answer soon. https://t.co/knMUzmKax5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 17, 2023

I know this is going to elicit a strong reaction, and I’m going to delete if that’s not what happened, all I’m saying it is possible based on what I saw tonight. A lot more rockets were fired tonight towards Israel than last night. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 17, 2023





Critics of Israel: Why would Hamas locate its headquarters at—and launch rockets into Israel from—Al-Shifa Hospital?



If you acknowledge they do this because they know Israel won’t strike the hospital, you are acknowledging that everything you’re saying about Israel’s so-called… — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 17, 2023

"…everything you're saying about Israel's so-called "brutality" is a lie."

Keith Olbermann says President Joe Biden can't in good conscience go to Israel Wednesday after Israel bombed a hospital.

After the Israeli strike on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City kills 300-500, @potus cannot in good conscience go to Israel tomorrow. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) October 17, 2023

Comments like these lend credence to the possibility that Hamas actually bombed the hospital to derail the meeting. https://t.co/BW54rja5j6 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 17, 2023





After you notice that the Israel didn't bomb the hospital, but instead it was hit by a Hamas rocket that hit the munitions they stored in the hospital, maybe you'll apologize to Israel. Or maybe your hatred of Jews is just too strong. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 17, 2023

Israel did not bomb the hospital. It was a Hamas rocket misfire. Israel would not bomb a hospital. Get a grip. — Maestro (@Maestro4Maestro) October 17, 2023

Sir. That was a failed Hamas rocket launch. — bryan with a why 🇮🇱 (@simplehockeyfan) October 17, 2023

There are legitimate reports that it was a Hamas rocket. Your inaccurate and biased reporting does no one any good, Keith. Be more responsible. — Susan Murphy (@susmurphy) October 17, 2023

Easy man... Everything out of Gaza requires confirmation before overreacting. — Toneky B. (@CaptainKirk1205) October 17, 2023

In light of new information about this event, do you have anything to add to this statement? — Mike Woods (@SherkUnderhill) October 17, 2023

If this was indeed Israel, it would be a strategic error of epic proportions with no tactical benefit for Israel (yes, Hamas military HQ rumored to be under that hospital, but you don’t get at that by bombing the parking lot). Let’s get some confirmation please. — Oliver Kendall (@owskendall) October 17, 2023

Seek out the video that coincidently just started recording that location just prior to the strike, it was a massive explosion in the courtyard of the hospital, it is reasonable to conclude that it is more likely to be a misfired rocket by Hamas that hit their ammunition storage. — Dachshund Lover (@DachshundLove17) October 17, 2023

Have multiple reliable sources confirmed this? That's how responsible journalism is supposed to work. — mrwoso (@mrwoso) October 17, 2023

The IDF usually informs civilians if there's going to be an aerial strike. It doesn't make sense for Israel to bomb a hospital, but it does make sense that Hamas would claim it was Israel. That video looked like a failed rocket launch, a specialty of Hamas.

***