The Lectern Guy says Celine Dion is the best thing to come out of Canada & meets hilarious resistance

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:55 AM on October 17, 2023
AngieArtist

With all of the serious and depressing news, we have all had to watch and report lately when we found 'The Lecturn Guy' saying Celine Dion is the greatest thing to come out of Canada received some pretty funny replies and quotes we had to share with you. We can ALL use a good pallet cleanser. 

We love Celine but is she really THE BEST? The people of X (Twitter) gave the Original Poster (OP) some resistance. 

The food replies really need no explanation. Bacon and syrup is a combo that hands down beats Celine Dion. 

The OP had a great reply to the syrup one though so we will call that round a draw. 

Commander Phil may have lost that round. Celine can sing better than ANYONE when she is healthy and so one point to the OP. 

Even if you are not a RUSH (the music group, not the radio host) fan you have to acknowledge they have a following that can rival The Grateful Dead and even though Celine can OUT-SING anybody, we are calling that round a draw. 

Come on. UNCLE BUCK IS A CLASSIC. We gotta give this one to the reply side. 

Ryan Reynolds is pretty amazing and he makes Deadpool come to life like nobody else. Another point REPLY SIDE!

NORM! Seriously one of the most underrated comedians of our lifetime. He probably deserves 2 points. 

SCTV was the Canadian answer to Saturday Night Live. It was often funnier than SNL, which we know it is not hard to do with the current 'comedians' on SNL but back then they were funny too. 

How can we talk about AWESOME Canadians and not mention Keanu Reeves? Besides being in some great movies, he seems to be a genuinely nice human being. 

So Peterson has been a little shaky on a few subjects lately BUT he is still awesome and he makes liberals in multiple countries angry so for that, he will get double points on the reply side. 

We are not crazy about using our own tweets in a story BUT it had to be said. KIDS IN THE HALL was fantastic. We will take off 1 point since it was our own tweet but we will say it was worth at least five points, one for each person in the cast. 

When we add it up, the reply side is the winner. Sorry, Lectern Guy. Celine Dion is great but she is NOT the best thing to come from Canada. 

Until next time Twitchy readers, be careful out there, you never know who is crushing your head! 

We are crushing your head. Crushing your head. Crushing your head. 

===================================================

