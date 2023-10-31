Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004

In replying to a video by Ben Shapiro, journalist Gretchen Carlson noted that "ordinary people" didn't even have AR-15s before 2004. They're a "recent mistake" that we could fix … she doesn't specify how, exactly, but we'd assume it involves confiscating them all.

Ordinary people didn’t have AR-15s before 2004. They’re not some time-honored American tradition, they’re a recent mistake that we could fix and save thousands of lives in the process. https://t.co/IlJ4FuadBP — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) October 30, 2023

Enter Community Notes:

Readers added context “ For more than a half-century, the AR-15 has been popular among gun owners, widely available in gun stores and, for many years, even appeared in the Sears catalog.”

Where'd she get 2004? From the lapse of the assault weapons ban?

You are so wrong on this, not only wrong but rudely wrong. Being ignorant to this degree is no longer an excuse, Gretchen. Do better. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) October 31, 2023

Isn't it embarrassing for you when you try to be an expert on a topic, then it turns out you have NO CLUE what you're talking about?



You could have done 30 seconds of research to find out when the AR-15 was first offered for public sale. — Me (@Keefer1958) October 31, 2023

Uh What?!? You do not know what your are talking about. Sit this one out Gretchen. Many of us have owned AR-15s. Trained with them.



My name is Gretchen Smith. And I am an American woman and veteran who has experience with firearms.



Where are your dogtags? #2A… — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) October 31, 2023

Nonsense. You literally don't know what you're talking about. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 31, 2023

There are things called search engines. Perhaps you should learn to use one so that you don't completely embarrass yourself again. But if public humiliation is your thing, then please continue. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 31, 2023

Yes we did. I purchased my first one around 1989 when I was 19 from a pawn shop…that had dozens on display



But I don’t own one b/c it looks like a “cool gun.”



I own one because I enjoy target shooting, & I can put 30 rounds in magazines & shoot w/o having to reload each round — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) October 31, 2023

"Ordinary people didn’t have AR-15s before 2004."



Even if true--and it's not--that means an ENTIRE GENERATION of Americans have grown up owning MILLIONS of AR-15s, statistically NONE of which have been used in violent crime.



Thanks for NOT making YOUR POINT. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) October 31, 2023

Not true, I bought my first AR when I was 19 in 1985



I had many friends who had them too — LEO Mike 🇺🇸👮🏼‍♂️🚔 (@mpfive0) October 31, 2023

My Dad bought two AR-15s in '67. My high school speech class final was on how to field strip an AR. Yes, I brought an AR to school. @benshapiro — Mac Junior (@MacJuni67714073) October 31, 2023

You can tell a lot about the integrity of a person by how quickly they are to acknowledge their mistakes and correct them. The fact that she has made no effort in light of being demonstrably wrong, tells you all you need to know about her character and trustworthiness. — Mr.MunkyMeat-Pro-Ranked Cat Masseur (@MunkyMeat) October 31, 2023

Women couldn't vote before 1920. Women voting is not some time-honored American tradition, it's a recent mistake that we could fix and save thousands of lives in the process. — 🏴“American Obscenity” Bang Switch Actuator 🏴 (@BangSwitch5000) October 31, 2023

All panic about AR-15s is simply a back door for gun control of all firearms. President Biden says you should own a shotgun, but aside from that, ordinary people shouldn't have guns.

***