For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
NBC News: Conservative Groups in Virginia Trying to Flip the State Senate
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A...
Hashtag Bootgate Is the Perfect Representation of a Political Party That Has Lost...
Health Justice Activist Says Israel Has Lost the Respect of 'Civilization'
Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for a 'Humanitarian Pause' to Aid Civilians in Gaza
Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)
NBC News Extremism Reporter Explains Why the Media is Using Hamas Death Tolls
Hillary Clinton Talks to Pros About How You Can Spend the Holidays Obsessing...
Peter Doocy Asks KJP a Very Simple Question About Anti-Semitism in the U.S.,...
What Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Might Say About the October 7 Massacre
Mysterious 'Sinkholes' Wreak Havoc On Gaza City After Airstrike

Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 31, 2023
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

In replying to a video by Ben Shapiro, journalist Gretchen Carlson noted that "ordinary people" didn't even have AR-15s before 2004. They're a "recent mistake" that we could fix … she doesn't specify how, exactly, but we'd assume it involves confiscating them all.

Advertisement

Enter Community Notes:

Readers added context

“ For more than a half-century, the AR-15 has been popular among gun owners, widely available in gun stores and, for many years, even appeared in the Sears catalog.”

Where'd she get 2004? From the lapse of the assault weapons ban?

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

All panic about AR-15s is simply a back door for gun control of all firearms. President Biden says you should own a shotgun, but aside from that, ordinary people shouldn't have guns.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: AR-15 ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Ian McKelvey Draws the Venn Diagram of Marxism, Fascism, Antisemitism ... It's A Perfect Circle
Grateful Calvin
Mysterious 'Sinkholes' Wreak Havoc On Gaza City After Airstrike
Coucy
Wait, THIS is a Reason for Biden's Sudden Focus on A.I.? ('NOT the Babylon Bee' Alert)
Doug P.
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Coucy
YIKES! Sen. Josh Hawley Shows Secretary Mayorkas What's on a DHS Staffer's Social Media
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?! Aaron Walker
Advertisement