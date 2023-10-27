Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)

Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  7:00 PM on October 27, 2023
AngieArtist

South Park has NEVER played by the Hollywood rules. Trey Parker and Matt Stone pretty much make fun of EVERYONE and they pull no punches. Their latest special, 'South Park: Joining The Panderverse' can be found on 'Paramount+' and it is taking their hilarious brand of irreverence to another level and it is GLORIOUS!!! 

WARNING: NSFW Language in the clip. 

We are going to give you a little bit of NERD culture in case you have no idea who Kathlene Kennedy is. She is the current President of Lucasfilm, she was named the President after George Lucas, the creator of STAR WARS and founder of the company retired. 

She was in charge and oversaw ALL of the new movies from 'The Force Awakens' to 'The Rise of Skywalker' as well as all of the Disney+ Star Wars series. Many old-school Star Wars fans do NOT like Kennedy and they say she ruined Star Wars. That thought is the basis of the whole South Park Special. 

We will not spoil the whole special, but we have to give you a little context. The main character has a nightmare where all of his friends have been replaced by 'Politically Correct DIVERSITY' acceptable women. It continues from there and gets funnier as it goes on in our opinion. The running joke throughout is that Kathlene Kennedy made Star Wars Suck. 

See. It just keeps getting better. We are POSITIVE some entertainment magazine will pull a 'Sandra Fluke' and whine about how it is not funny, but we do not care. That Fluke reference is going to take you back to 2012, but it fits perfectly and we will even link you to the beginnings of the MEME. 

OK, the history lesson is over. back to South Park! 

Well, Josh, the thing is. some of us have a sense of humor and those of us who have actually said Star Wars Sucks now think it is hilarious. A lot more people have a sense of humor on the Right than on the Left. Twitchy proves that every single day. 

Exactly! Many of us who love movies and comics and all of that are so used to the creators hating us that we are fine with some jokes heading this way, because the jokes going toward the Left are there too, and honestly, even the ones making fun of some people on 'our side' are pretty hilarious when coming from South Park. 

There were more users who wanted to be sure we knew Cartman was not the good guy. 

Everyone who ever watched South Park understands Cartman is a caricature and the bad guy. The fact Leftists can not laugh at themselves HAS to be the biggest part of their mental condition. They can not even grasp the idea that not only do we KNOW they are poking at EVERYONE, including us, but we can find it funny because we are not whiney crybaby nutters who are constantly offended. Of course, you will find some Leftists with humor and Some on the Right with none, but those are exceptions! 

We are on board. Where do we sign up? 

But really, Kathlene can you stop ruining Star Wars? We liked 'The Mandalorian' and a few other shows and the nostalgia factors from the movies but really, please stop. 

=====================================================

