Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone who asked you to define the word 'Irony' for them but had trouble coming up with a way to describe it in layman's terms? If so then might we suggest this tweet for your consideration, as it is likely the most pure distillation of the concept of 'Ironic' that you'll be likely to encounter:

That's right, David 'Ban the Guns' Hogg is telling someone else to read the constitution before talking... sometimes a thing is so absurd that it's hard to believe that it actually happened. Let's take a walk down a memory lane of tweets where David Hogg ignored or grossly misunderstood the 2nd amendment, shall we? Here's one that Sam J. wrote about a little over a week ago:

Here he is calling for 'Universal Background Checks' and getting nuked in the replies:

We could do this all day. How Hogg thought it was a good idea to suggest that someone else was illiterate when it comes to Constitutional matters is beyond us, and beyond those in his replies.

FuzzyChimp
A colorful response, sure, but is the response wrong?

Honestly it's more of the same ad nauseum all the way down, it's not a subtle thing that's happening here... a Harvard education, it seem, doesn't get you much in the way of Con-Law understanding or basic rhetorical consistency these days if David's the metric we're judging by.

There's an old saying, 'people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones', that David Hogg also fits into quite well here. Of course in David's case he doesn't understand that he's currently residing in The Crystal Palace while hucking stones blithely at passersby. We won't hold our breath waiting for him to realize it either... that sounds like a good way to asphyxiate.

***

