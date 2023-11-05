Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone who asked you to define the word 'Irony' for them but had trouble coming up with a way to describe it in layman's terms? If so then might we suggest this tweet for your consideration, as it is likely the most pure distillation of the concept of 'Ironic' that you'll be likely to encounter:

Lauren should read the constitution https://t.co/BVC2bLAECd — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 5, 2023

That's right, David 'Ban the Guns' Hogg is telling someone else to read the constitution before talking... sometimes a thing is so absurd that it's hard to believe that it actually happened. Let's take a walk down a memory lane of tweets where David Hogg ignored or grossly misunderstood the 2nd amendment, shall we? Here's one that Sam J. wrote about a little over a week ago:

Many people hear voices in other countries.

The difference is those countries don’t let civilians have AR-15s — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) October 26, 2023

Here he is calling for 'Universal Background Checks' and getting nuked in the replies:

The vast majority of Americans want stronger gun laws like Universal Background Checks but we can’t get them because the tyranny of a corrupt minority of industry lobbyists and their GOP puppets who have gerrymandered their way to power. pic.twitter.com/ohj1iwQfX7 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 31, 2023

We could do this all day. How Hogg thought it was a good idea to suggest that someone else was illiterate when it comes to Constitutional matters is beyond us, and beyond those in his replies.

Rich of you to tell someone to read the constitution when you can’t comprehend “shall not infringe” — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) November 5, 2023

You clearly haven't. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 6, 2023

You are a walking, talking freaking hypocrite Davey. Holy !@$# this is a rich tweet from you! Read the Constitution you say... the same document you wipe your boney ass with regularly. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 6, 2023

A colorful response, sure, but is the response wrong?

lol, you should read the Bill of Rights. — Stephen Lupien (@justplainlupe) November 5, 2023

You should read the Constitution. Specifically the 2nd Ammendment. It's pretty clear. — Casey Strawn (@CaseyStrawn707) November 6, 2023

I don’t think you understand the first amendment. Haha. You couldn’t understand 2 either. So not shocking. — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) November 5, 2023

Honestly it's more of the same ad nauseum all the way down, it's not a subtle thing that's happening here... a Harvard education, it seem, doesn't get you much in the way of Con-Law understanding or basic rhetorical consistency these days if David's the metric we're judging by.

There's an old saying, 'people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones', that David Hogg also fits into quite well here. Of course in David's case he doesn't understand that he's currently residing in The Crystal Palace while hucking stones blithely at passersby. We won't hold our breath waiting for him to realize it either... that sounds like a good way to asphyxiate.

