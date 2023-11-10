WaPo Removes 'Racist' Hamas Cartoon
CNN: Jack-O-Lanterns 'Big Cause' Of Climate Change
BREAKING: F.B.I. Seizes NYC Mayor Adams' Phones
Someone Call 9-1-1 Because Rabbi Shmuley Just WRECKED Cenk Uygur Over Israel on...
DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women...
WOW! There is Bats**t Crazy and Then There's THIS Thread About Why Matthew...
Douglas Murray Gives Piers Morgan a Brutal Reality Check
Bluff Called: Marsha Blackburn Files Bevy of Subpoenas ... Including One For Epstein...
WaPo Didn't Always Have This Aversion to Reporting About Mass Shooter Manifestos
Paul Pelosi's Attacker David DePape Sure Had Some Weird Stuff With Him That...
NYPD Data Torpedoes Biden White House & Media's 'Islamophobia' Distraction
'Why Does She Still Have This Up?' Rashida Tlaib STILL Hasn't Deleted Lie...
Viral User Jackson Hinkle Has Been Spreading a LOT of BS About Israel...
Excuse Me But I'M IN VIRGINIA and Ronna McDaniel is Full of Crap...

'I'm a Full Professor": Georgetown Professor Whips Out His Credentials to General Mockery

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on November 10, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

How much weight we should give credentials is always an open topic for discussion; Does having a degree, or even an advanced degree in a subject, make you somehow more qualified to discuss the subject than a well read layman? How about a subject that maybe just abuts your own area of specialty? 

Advertisement

Georgetown Professor of Islamic Civilization Johnathan AC Brown clearly believes that his opinion has more weight because of his credentials, it seems.

Now granted a professorship in Islamic Civilization does give him some cachet in the area of Middle Eastern history, but the cock-sure attitude that he brought to this response as though it was the end-all-be-all of statements on the subject based on his status a 'Full Professor' made a good target for derision.

Well who's going to argue with that, coming from a full professor and all?

Recommended

DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women Friends at Work, Twitter Responds
Coucy
Advertisement

This is actually hard to argue with. Brown's full title is 'the Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.' We'll forgive you if you don't recognize the name 'Alwaleed bin Talal', but perhaps you'd recognize who he is based on his full name (which Georgetown seems to have shortened for some reason): Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, grandson of Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, founder of the state of Saudi Arabia. So we think you'd agree that to say that Prof. Brown doesn't have the appearance of something of a vested interest the side of the Muslim world on this issue wouldn't be entirely out of line.

Of course the person who Brown had been responding to, Bloomburg View columnist Eli Lake, got the last word in here. 

Advertisement

Ouch.

No one would say that having achieved an educational capstone like a PhD isn't something that you should be proud of, and certainly in your specific field of study your opinion on a topic may carry more weight than most, simply because you'd be expected to be well read in the area. But Prof. Brown here exemplifies the large difference between being smart and being wise... because part of being wise is learning to have a modicum of humility and to understand your own limitations. 

Neither of which are things we normally expect to see out of those in the hallowed halls of the academy these days, of course.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women Friends at Work, Twitter Responds
Coucy
Someone Call 9-1-1 Because Rabbi Shmuley Just WRECKED Cenk Uygur Over Israel on Piers Morgan (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: F.B.I. Seizes NYC Mayor Adams' Phones
Aaron Walker
CNN: Jack-O-Lanterns 'Big Cause' Of Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Bluff Called: Marsha Blackburn Files Bevy of Subpoenas ... Including One For Epstein Flight Logs
Grateful Calvin
WOW! There is Bats**t Crazy and Then There's THIS Thread About Why Matthew Perry REALLY Died and Yikes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DEI Scold Goes Off on Random Guy For Not Having had Enough Women Friends at Work, Twitter Responds Coucy
Advertisement