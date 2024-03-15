We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay for Itself'

You know the Democrats must be getting desperate for something to run on in 2024. They are desperate to deflect all attention away from the emperor with no clothes, Joe Biden, so we can probably expect the usual nonsense throughout 2024: Trump is Hitler, Republicans want to re-create The Handmaid's Tale, 'trans' people have no rights, and so on.

But those are all negatives. And while that does work to an extent, they also need something positive to promote.

That's probably the explanation for why they've recently been trotting out the old stand-by: high-speed rail across America.

Ugh. No matter how often it fails, they keep going back to it.

Say what you will about the high speed rail guys, but they are indefatigable.



Delusional. But indefatigable. https://t.co/zeWbseLDro — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 14, 2024

This HSR map has been circulating around Twitter this week, and whenever this topic comes up, we are always reminded of the classic Tom Skerritt scene in the '90s movie, 'Singles':

SUPERTRAIN. Yeah, no.

Normally, this idea would get mocked for any number of reasons (for instance, America is not like many European countries or Japan) and then dismissed.

But then, last night, Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton decided to chime in about the issue ... in the most cringe way possible.

🎶 I'veee been workin' on the raaaail roaaaaddd.... 🎶https://t.co/hx28J4NpUW



🚅 Read about the new #HighSpeedRail Act on my profile. — Rep. Seth Moulton (@RepMoulton) March 15, 2024

Really? You've been 'workin' on the railroad,' Seth?

Let this serve as yet another gentle reminder that we are not governed by serious people.

Moulton didn't get a lot of engagement on this tweet though. Again, most people know this is not realistic and will never happen. Not to mention that America can't afford it.

That's what conservative Liberty Jen very directly pointed out to Moulton in a reply.

Disgusting. WE CAN NOT AFFORD THIS CRAP. pic.twitter.com/2CkTgYY7ya — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 15, 2024

She's right, of course. But Moulton made the mistake not only of replying to this fact but choosing that absolute WORST rationalization for HSR that anyone could possibly come up with.

If we do it right, it may even pay for itself in the long run! — Rep. Seth Moulton (@RepMoulton) March 15, 2024

Did he seriously just say it will pay for itself? A federal government representative?

Hellooooooo, RATIO.

You are perverting a TEMPORARY WARTIME ACT from 1917 to take over a private industry the federal government has NO legitimate business in today. You are begging to violate the 10th amendment with your choo-choo train pipe dreams.



But even so, Rep Moulton—name a SINGLE INDUSTRY… https://t.co/OSnNIY5gEh — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 15, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads, '... name a SINGLE INDUSTRY the federal government ever took over that “paid for itself”? Just one. Name it.'

Moulton has yet to respond to that. We're not holding our breath that he will. Ever.

Others were laughing at his ridiculous claim as well.

Calling Moulton an idiot is an insult to actual idiots.

Riiiight.

Just like socialism has never been done right.

Have you looked at the CA so-called "bullet train" debacle?

You're a clown.https://t.co/GQw59xLnUV. — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 15, 2024

California has sunk nearly $100 BILLION into HSR. They have been doing so since 2008. Take a look at the current map as of February 2024. The circled portion is what is operational.

But sure. It will pay for itself.

Yeah, we just haven’t “done it right” yet. Typical Congress speak. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) March 15, 2024

Needless to say, sane Californians (yes, there still are some) were most vehement in their opposition to Mouton's tweet.

Gavin Newsom's California, everyone.

Here in CA billions in slush funds later waiting.... pic.twitter.com/hQoSOHyQR8 — Wuweizea (@MartinZea11) March 15, 2024

We apologize for the NSFW language, but we thought it captured the angry sentiment pretty accurately. There were many more replies just like those.

Good lord, You are either the most transparent corrupt political or the most naive imbecile ever elected. — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) March 15, 2024

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

“it may even pay for itself in the long run!”



Like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security were going to? pic.twitter.com/3Ev7VJcmMY — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) March 15, 2024

They think we are stupid. In fact, they count on it.

Narrator: It will never pay for even 1/10th of itself. https://t.co/M4HhnJCoT5 — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) March 15, 2024

1/10th is being extremely generous here.

When the govt says, "If we do it right," the one thing you can count on ... is that the govt won't. https://t.co/5FYZ7c6uzn — David D Boarman (@Free_PatriotIII) March 15, 2024

Exactly. 100 percent of the time.

As a reminder, Biden's favorite train, Amtrak, has an annual $1 billion operating DEFICIT. That's every year. And that's the minimum.

There’s the rub. “If we do it right”. With the government involved, there’s no such thing as being done right. If we were to look up the definition of incompetent, corrupt, and useless, there’d be a photo of every representative, and their lackeys in our government — margarito vasquez (@srforms) March 15, 2024

The massive irony, of course, is that the biggest proponents of HSR are environmentalists. Because cars are evil ... or something.

But guess what is the biggest obstacle to getting it built and running efficiently? 'Environmental review' and the environmental lobby. (Corrupt politicians lining their pockets is another big reason, but that's for another time.)

By contrast, it took Japan just five years to build its first HSR line. It took China four years. That will never happen in America. Because the environmental lobby is just one giant scam.

I'm about to go to sleep, do you have any other fairy tales you can read me as a bedtime story? This one made me laugh to hard, maybe something less funny. How about the one where the president is coherent and on top of his game, thats a good one.😀👍 — 420Club Food and Beverage Director (@420clubDirector) March 15, 2024

Chances of that happening? 0.0%



Chances of it being a multi billion dollar boondoggle? 100% — Ex-Republican Boomer (@notafinger42) March 15, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA-- breathe --- HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



Government "do it right".... yeah, right cupcake.. — fedo (@fedo13065341) March 15, 2024

We do have to thank Moulton for one thing anyway, as he continues to push his unicorn dream of HSR across America, and claims that it could 'pay for itself.'

At least he gave us all some good laughs.

***

