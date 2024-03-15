We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay for Itself'

OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on March 15, 2024
Screenshotted meme

You know the Democrats must be getting desperate for something to run on in 2024. They are desperate to deflect all attention away from the emperor with no clothes, Joe Biden, so we can probably expect the usual nonsense throughout 2024: Trump is Hitler, Republicans want to re-create The Handmaid's Tale, 'trans' people have no rights, and so on. 

But those are all negatives. And while that does work to an extent, they also need something positive to promote. 

That's probably the explanation for why they've recently been trotting out the old stand-by: high-speed rail across America.

Ugh. No matter how often it fails, they keep going back to it. 

This HSR map has been circulating around Twitter this week, and whenever this topic comes up, we are always reminded of the classic Tom Skerritt scene in the '90s movie, 'Singles':

SUPERTRAIN. Yeah, no. 

Normally, this idea would get mocked for any number of reasons (for instance, America is not like many European countries or Japan) and then dismissed. 

But then, last night, Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton decided to chime in about the issue ... in the most cringe way possible. 

Really? You've been 'workin' on the railroad,' Seth? 

Let this serve as yet another gentle reminder that we are not governed by serious people. 

Moulton didn't get a lot of engagement on this tweet though. Again, most people know this is not realistic and will never happen. Not to mention that America can't afford it. 

That's what conservative Liberty Jen very directly pointed out to Moulton in a reply. 

She's right, of course. But Moulton made the mistake not only of replying to this fact but choosing that absolute WORST rationalization for HSR that anyone could possibly come up with.

Did he seriously just say it will pay for itself? A federal government representative? 

Hellooooooo, RATIO.

The rest of the tweet reads, '... name a SINGLE INDUSTRY the federal government ever took over that “paid for itself”? Just one. Name it.'

Moulton has yet to respond to that. We're not holding our breath that he will. Ever. 

Others were laughing at his ridiculous claim as well. 

Calling Moulton an idiot is an insult to actual idiots. 

California has sunk nearly $100 BILLION into HSR. They have been doing so since 2008. Take a look at the current map as of February 2024. The circled portion is what is operational. 

But sure. It will pay for itself. 

Needless to say, sane Californians (yes, there still are some) were most vehement in their opposition to Mouton's tweet. 

Gavin Newsom's California, everyone. 

We apologize for the NSFW language, but we thought it captured the angry sentiment pretty accurately. There were many more replies just like those.

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

They think we are stupid. In fact, they count on it. 

1/10th is being extremely generous here. 

Exactly. 100 percent of the time. 

As a reminder, Biden's favorite train, Amtrak, has an annual $1 billion operating DEFICIT. That's every year. And that's the minimum. 

The massive irony, of course, is that the biggest proponents of HSR are environmentalists. Because cars are evil ... or something. 

But guess what is the biggest obstacle to getting it built and running efficiently? 'Environmental review' and the environmental lobby. (Corrupt politicians lining their pockets is another big reason, but that's for another time.)

By contrast, it took Japan just five years to build its first HSR line. It took China four years. That will never happen in America. Because the environmental lobby is just one giant scam. 

We do have to thank Moulton for one thing anyway, as he continues to push his unicorn dream of HSR across America, and claims that it could 'pay for itself.' 

At least he gave us all some good laughs. 

