We say this a lot, but we say it because it’s true. It takes a LOT to impress us as Twitchy editors because we read so much Twitter that it’s … well, it’s probably not mentally healthy but that’s not the point being made here. No no, we’ve just seen it ALL. From legislators literally farting on national television to weirdo pundits getting caught with weird fetish tabs open on their desktops, our history of covering stupid is pretty epic.

So when we see something that’s so stupid that even WE’RE impressed?

Yeah, you know we have to share it.

Check out this batsh*ttery from Dean Obeidallah (for MSNBC, of course, lol):

There is no constitutional right to own a gun.

WOW.

From Dean via MSNBC:

It’s time to be blunt: Heller was a political decision, not one based on a good-faith reading of the Constitution. The National Rifle Association and the GOP had been working behind the scenes to achieve this result for decades, as detailed by a 2014 Politico magazine article titled “How the NRA Rewrote the Second Amendment.” However, while the NRA and GOP may have been the ones behind the scenes lobbying future Supreme Court justices with “scholarly” papers and think tanks arguing that there’s an individual constitutional right to possess a gun, it was the late Justice Antonin Scalia and his four fellow Republicans on the court that made it a reality with Heller.

We like how this donkey but scholarly in quotations, like he’s smarter than SCOTUS justices. He also seems to think overturning Heller would overturn the Second Amendment. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Guess how this is going over on Twitter:

Trending

They don’t get it.

MSNBC probably thinks it’s Pulitzer-worthy.

Good times.

Even Joe Walsh corrected Dean … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That hasn’t stopped him from doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down … a lot.

Dude, stop digging.

Or you know, keep digging.

We’ll just keep pointing and laughing.

***

Related:

‘Who WRITES this sh*t?!’ WaPo BREAKING big story about maker of rifle used in Uvalde donating to Republicans *GASP* does NOT go well

Bro, WAT?! Harvard’s PRIDE David Hogg DRAGGED for begging gun owners of all people to tweet on his lame hashtag to stop gun violence

Blue-check journo SCHOOLED for claiming he ‘bought’ the same gun online the Uvalde shooter used and it was ‘like buying groceries’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dean Obeidallahgun rightsMSNBCRoeSecond Amendment

Recommended Twitchy Video