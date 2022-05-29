We say this a lot, but we say it because it’s true. It takes a LOT to impress us as Twitchy editors because we read so much Twitter that it’s … well, it’s probably not mentally healthy but that’s not the point being made here. No no, we’ve just seen it ALL. From legislators literally farting on national television to weirdo pundits getting caught with weird fetish tabs open on their desktops, our history of covering stupid is pretty epic.

So when we see something that’s so stupid that even WE’RE impressed?

Yeah, you know we have to share it.

Check out this batsh*ttery from Dean Obeidallah (for MSNBC, of course, lol):

There is NO constitutional right to own a gun. That was literally made up by 5 GOP Justices in 2008 decision of DC v Heller. We need to make overturning Heller a cause like the right made overturning Roe v Wade. My @MSNBC https://t.co/4K6mhc38bi — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 28, 2022

There is no constitutional right to own a gun.

WOW.

From Dean via MSNBC:

It’s time to be blunt: Heller was a political decision, not one based on a good-faith reading of the Constitution. The National Rifle Association and the GOP had been working behind the scenes to achieve this result for decades, as detailed by a 2014 Politico magazine article titled “How the NRA Rewrote the Second Amendment.” However, while the NRA and GOP may have been the ones behind the scenes lobbying future Supreme Court justices with “scholarly” papers and think tanks arguing that there’s an individual constitutional right to possess a gun, it was the late Justice Antonin Scalia and his four fellow Republicans on the court that made it a reality with Heller.

We like how this donkey but scholarly in quotations, like he’s smarter than SCOTUS justices. He also seems to think overturning Heller would overturn the Second Amendment. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Guess how this is going over on Twitter:

The initial premise is wrong. This starts from the point that we must be granted permission to exercise our inherent liberties by the constitution or bill of rights. This is wrong. When you are free, you don’t need to ask permission. That’s the constitutional starting point. https://t.co/YjFkqUZi0D — DISSIDENT (@philthatremains) May 29, 2022

They don’t get it.

Yet another completely inaccurate, mind-numbingly misleading piece where an idiot tries to argue that a right in the Bill of Rights isn’t an individual right and that guns to form militias somehow appear out of thin air. And MSNBC was like, “yeah, let’s publish it.” https://t.co/kxvwAwfL7v — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 29, 2022

MSNBC probably thinks it’s Pulitzer-worthy.

I see the Biden crack pipes have arrived 🤗 https://t.co/1ihwTmUta9 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 29, 2022

Good times.

They live among us. https://t.co/60HZFMlydU — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 29, 2022

Quoting from the Forrest Gump movie: "Are you stupid or something?" https://t.co/OSGXaKxVt2 — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) May 29, 2022

The Second Amendment makes it very clear that the right to bear arms is a right afforded to every American regardless of whether they are in a militia. It only adds as a corollary the importance of the citizenry to maintain a well regulated militia to keep tyranny at bay. https://t.co/M9sNRqifW6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 29, 2022

Respectfully my friend, this just isn’t true. Amendments 1-9 all establish individual rights. They all limit gov power against those individual rights. And practically, if you want to get something done, trying to repeal an individual right to own a gun is a huge non starter. https://t.co/C6kpMW6PaQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 29, 2022

Even Joe Walsh corrected Dean … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That hasn’t stopped him from doubling, tripling, even quadrupling down … a lot.

1st Amend: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” If Framers meant same re guns the very next amend would've read “Congress shall make no law prohibiting the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” https://t.co/0oNTG4bO0A — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 29, 2022

Reminder: Between 1789 and 2008 NO federal court found 2nd Amendment created a PERSONAL constitutional right apart from being in a militia to own a gun. In 2008, five supreme court justices INVENTED that in DC v. Heller. We must OVERTURN Heller so we can pass gun safety laws! https://t.co/0oNTG4bO0A — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 29, 2022

My new article that makes it 100% clear that the so called personal constitutional right to have a gun apart from being in militia was LITERALLY fabricated by 5 GOP justices in 2008 has triggered the right – I could not be happier. We need to work towards overturning Heller!! https://t.co/0oNTG4bO0A — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 29, 2022

Dude, stop digging.

Or you know, keep digging.

We’ll just keep pointing and laughing.

***

