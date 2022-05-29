At first, we thought this as*hattery was a parody.

It had to be.

You’d think we’d know better with how crazy-stupid the gun-grabbing maniacs have been this past week but no. We were hopeful. We even wasted a few minutes of our time looking through James Surowiecki’s timeline to see if maybe this was a joke.

Nope.

Or his entire timeline is one sad joke.

This … is dumb. Not Dean Obeidallah declaring there is no constitutional right to own a gun dumb, but close.

If you're a 2nd Amendment absolutist, how you can be in favor of laws that prevent people from shooting others with the weapons they bear? That's an obvious infringement of your right to use your gun as you see fit. Why is it constitutional? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 27, 2022

Dude. No.

Even if he’s just trolling for clicks this is stupid.

Also, notice his pretty blue checkmark. Always.

Presumably the argument isn't that the 2A only protects the right to "bear" arms, not the right to use them – that would mean it would be constitutional for the state to prohibit you from firing your weapon at all. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 27, 2022

Ok, maybe is claim is as dumb as Dean’s.

Eh, not quite.

Instead, there's an implicit acknowledgment that it's constitutional for the state to infringe on your right to bear arms when your exercise of that right violates other people's interest in not getting shot for no reason. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 27, 2022

Or, you know, murder is illegal.

Just sayin’.

The point is that no rational person thinks the "shall not be infringed" clause of the 2nd Amendment really means "shall not be infringed under in any way or under any circumstances." So the only question is where you draw the line. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 27, 2022

Gun ownership shall not be infringed.

This is not difficult, James.

Murder is illegal, dude. Good grief. https://t.co/cG2Oq0IoBu — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 28, 2022

Not enough puppets and crayons in this world to explain this very basic concept to James.

Just sayin’.

We love this one:

🎵 If you're a moron and you know it, tweet it out.

If you're a moron and you know it tweet it out.

If you're a moron we'll all know it, cuz your tweets will surely show it.

If you're a moron and you know it tweet it out. https://t.co/1bALTslDV9 — G (@justthatG_uy) May 28, 2022

If you’re a moron we’ll all know it, cuz your tweets will surely show it …

HA HA HA HA

This is yet another example of dumb people who think they are smart. https://t.co/Wa2LtBYhSv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 28, 2022

There is no shortage of people like this on Twitter.

Yay us.

***

Related:

‘We already WON’: Tim Pool just absolutely BURIES Cenk Uygur in seriously heated back and forth over guns and gun control

OMG-LOL, just delete it! Lefty rag Raw Story quietly issues YUUUGE correction after claiming Trump ‘failed to fill arena’ at WY rally

‘You STUPID or somethin’? Dean Obeidallah declares there’s NO constitutional right to own a gun and LOL we’ve never seen so much BACKFIRE

Recommended Twitchy Video