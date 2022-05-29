We’re starting to think Cenk Uygur likes being wrong … about everything. Think about it, the only time he is at all relevant is when he says or does something really stupid and people (like us) cover it. It’s rare we see anyone, even crazy lefty outlets, pretending this guy has anything worthwhile to say or add.

His timeline is filled with a whole lot of stupid, but this one about the gun lobby bribing people even got Tim Pool’s attention:

Isn't it curious that everyone -outside of reporters- know that taking money from the gun lobby to make sure there is no gun control is a bribe? It's money in exchange for a vote. Yet no one who works in mainstream media figured that out? Almost like they're paid to cover it up. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 28, 2022

So is student debt forgiveness https://t.co/STeapnLM2W — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 28, 2022

Hey, if Cenk wants to talk about ‘bribes,’ Tim’s right, that’s a biggie. Biden and the Democratic machine are definitely bribing people with student loan debt to vote for them. But apparently, it’s ok for politicians to bribe PEOPLE, just not the lobby.

Or something.

Even if that was true, it goes to the average American instead of corporate donors, like gun manufacturers. Or drug companies. Or oil companies. Or bankers. Our government is supposed to serve us, not their corporate donors. https://t.co/7pz6qNc1Pj — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 28, 2022

Serve us? That doesn’t mean making some waitress who didn’t go to college making $30k a year pay for the loans of an attorney making $300k a year, Cenk.

I like owning guns Why should I lose my guns? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 28, 2022

Fair question.

And that’s probably why Cenk lost his marbles even more.

This is exactly the kind of selfish, right-wing thinking that has led to thousands of massacres in America. My hobby is fantasy football. If it got thousands of people killed every year, I'd be willing to give it up for the general good. But you guys have no empathy for others. https://t.co/SseYCMeyaV — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 28, 2022

ARBLE BARGLE RAR!!!

We thought his hobby included something with horses.

OK, we couldn’t help ourselves.

Karl Marx said not to give up your guns Dude must be right wing — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 28, 2022

Yeah, communist.

Last NRA meeting banned guns. Bro, you are over with. — Ontheslabs (@ontheslabs) May 29, 2022

Huh?

Have you checked the gun laws lately? 36 states have permitless open carry 25 have constitutional carry You're the minority on this issue We already won — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 29, 2022

We already won.

Oh, and this was sort of a side argument that freaked Cenk out, we had to include it.

Why do they always stop at rifles? Should we be allowed to own nuclear missiles? What about fighter jets? Tanks? — I wonder how long you can make your username on (@H4ppyboy1) May 28, 2022

Yes — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 28, 2022

Yes, please?

Watch this …

This is a perfect example of how right-wing is absolutely insane. Here is Tim Pool saying everyone should be allowed to have nukes. Have you ever lived in the real world? Do you want everyone you've ever met to have access to the button? Only an actual lunatic would think that. https://t.co/Jirjg2zPVT — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 28, 2022

ONLY AN ACTUAL LUNATIC WOULD THINK THAT … REEEEE!

You literally can How do you think they are made? Private entities make them and fill out the paperwork You think only the government has nukes? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 28, 2022

Remember when Eric Swalwell was threatening to nuke us all?

Good times.

***

Related:

OMG-LOL, just delete it! Lefty rag Raw Story quietly issues YUUUGE correction after claiming Trump ‘failed to fill arena’ at WY rally

‘You STUPID or somethin’? Dean Obeidallah declares there’s NO constitutional right to own a gun and LOL we’ve never seen so much BACKFIRE

‘Who WRITES this sh*t?!’ WaPo BREAKING big story about maker of rifle used in Uvalde donating to Republicans *GASP* does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video