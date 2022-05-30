We’ve gotta be honest, folks, we kinda sorta (ok totally) forgot about Jim Acosta. Ok, ‘forgot’ might not be the best word … more like we’ve been ignoring him. After Trump left office he pretty much lost all relevance – who is Jim Acosta without Trump?

So we’re not at all surprised he’s trying to pretend he’s asking the ‘tough questions’ when dealing with the evil NRA about the AR-15.

What a maroon … watch this:

Jim Acosta always tries to play gotcha And as usual he looks stupidpic.twitter.com/MNsh6yWy6E — Trump4America (@trump4_america) May 30, 2022

‘Why do people need an AR-15 anyway?’

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads we’d see DC from our house.

Judge Journey’s response though is pretty good, mocking Jim (and other gun grabbers) for being scared of the way the AR-15 looks, being uninformed about the weapon, and how other weapons they never talk about are scarier and still legal.

Poor Jim just couldn’t get the ‘dunk’ he so desperately wanted.

That didn’t stop him from sharing the interview and pretending he DID get the dunk, knowing his yahoo followers wouldn’t bother watching.

ICYMI: I asked an NRA board member why an 18 year old should be allowed to have an AR-15. He didn't have any real answers. pic.twitter.com/0bMyi9KUsd — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 29, 2022

He had plenty of answers, Jim just didn’t like them.

Jim, dude, it’s none of your business why people ‘need an AR-15’.

You can start with the fact that adults have enumerated rights that can't just be infringed because you think something, Jim. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 29, 2022

Funny how that works out.

Did you ask him why 18 yr Olds can carry bazookas and fully automatic Real Weapons of war, Jimmy? pic.twitter.com/rLng2WxG6I — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 30, 2022

If a 2 year old can decide their gender, an 18 year old can buy a gun. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 29, 2022

Because it's an 18 year old's RIGHT as a LEGAL ADULT, protected by the 2nd Amendment. Drinking alcohol isn't a right. You gun controllers NEVER focus on the REAL issues, like WHY he did it… — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 30, 2022

Did he sign that page in your diary? — Inflation is Biden's fault (@PhillyToMaine) May 29, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Dear Diary,

Today I interviewed Judge Journey, an NRA Board Member who made fun of me for asking him why anyone needs an AR-15. But I sure showed him, diary. He didn’t answer my questions! GO ME.

Love,

Jim

***

