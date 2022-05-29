Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has reportedly been arrested on DUI charges. You’d think someone as wealthy as Pelosi (the mister) would have a driver or at least get a freakin’ Uber but nope.

Nancy Pelosi's husband reportedly arrested on DUI charges in California https://t.co/SttksFA765 — Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) May 29, 2022

Guess we’ve been making *HIC* jokes about the wrong Pelosi.

From Politics Insider:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was reportedly arrested around midnight Saturday for driving under the influence, several outlets reported on Sunday. Paul Pelosi, who married the House Speaker in 1963, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level above 0.08% when he was arrested in Napa County, California, TMZ reported. The Daily Mail reported that Pelosi was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 11:44 pm Saturday night and then booked at Napa County Jail on two misdemeanor charges at 4:13 am Sunday morning. His bail was set for $5,000, TMZ reported.

Bail was only set for $5k.

K.

And of course, Twitter is going to Twitter with news like this.

This is really shameful. They are very wealthy and should be using a car service. Not sure how many Uber drivers would drive from Napa to SF. It’s a distance. — Faith59 (@keepthefaith55) May 29, 2022

Uber, Lyft … car service. Call a freakin’ friend?

Something.

How can anybody be this rich and still not pay the 15 bucks for an Uber when they drink — blaine ♡ estu (@blaineestu) May 29, 2022

See?!

Lmaooooooooooooooo — Na Mean Ya Heard (@imjuju23) May 29, 2022

$120 million and doesn’t use a driver? 🤡 — Kim (@Kimmer4444) May 29, 2022

We had the same thought. What is this guy doing driving at all, let alone driving drunk?

I would drink too if I were married to her. — jim goodman (@jimgoodman69) May 29, 2022

Ouch.

And fin.

***

Related:

Joe Rogan TRIGGERS TF out of gun-grabbers far and wide after explaining what REALLY happens if Democrats get their way and ban guns

No WORDS: Jonathan Turley SHREDS blue-check prof asking if Uvalde children died because police didn’t give a damn about a ‘predominately brown’ school

BOOM! Brit Hume shares tweet SCHOOLING gun-grabbers on how many DEMOCRATS have actually blocked assault weapons bans

Recommended Twitchy Video