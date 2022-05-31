If there’s something familiar about this tweet from Jeffrey Goldberg pushing his more-than-debunked hit piece from 2020 about Trump trashing dead vets it’s because not only did he do it this year, but LAST year as well. To mark Memorial Day.

Yeah, he’s special.

Heck, we wrote about him being a d-bag a year ago TO THE DAY.

Is Jeffrey an embarrassment to The Atlantic at this point? Asking for a friend.

A reminder that on Memorial Day, 2017, Donald Trump and John Kelly, his chief of staff, visited the Arlington National Cemetery grave of Kelly's son, a fallen Marine officer. Trump turned to Kelly and said, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" https://t.co/4PUGrR7tCS — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 31, 2022

Usually, when we feature a tweet with a story in it we will share part of the story with you but not this time.

Not only has his story (that he insists on sharing again on MEMORIAL DAY) been debunked, but it’s vile garbage.

Sorry, not even sorry.

Oh, and the ratio on his tweet? The dragging? WHOA MAMA:

This made-up story linked below was debunked and refuted by DOZENS of on-the-record sources and contemporaneous documents. Makes everything published by Atlantic suspect. https://t.co/toPZMObGhr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 31, 2022

Yup.

I'm sorry about your Long TDS. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 31, 2022

Even anti-Trump people called ol’ Jeff out.

Now show the follow up to this "story" you promised.. I don't like the guy either but I dislike "journalists" who purposely misinform the public even more. We all should. — Jeff's not here 🍻 (@fyvie2) May 31, 2022

Jeffrey doesn’t care about informing or misinforming the public, he only cares about tarnishing the reputation of a man he hates. It’s bitter, sad, and says way more about him than Trump.

So many anonymous sources in this article. It’s just one after another. Reminds me of journalism leading up to the Iraq war. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) May 31, 2022

Oof.

Double oof.

What’s softer than soft?

This story was debunked. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 31, 2022

Over and over again.

Lol. He blocked me https://t.co/SMyHaJ0Chc — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 31, 2022

Yeah, Jeff blocks pretty easy.

Ahem.

Made up story, but you do you. — Sir Barfy (@barfythedog) May 31, 2022

A reminder that @TheAtlantic used to be a serious publication. — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) May 31, 2022

You miss him so much — Jimmy G (@jimmygards) May 31, 2022

They really do.

Liberal Disinformation — Dr Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) May 31, 2022

And LOTS of it.

A reminder: More than twenty people with knowledge of what occurred with Trump on this trip went on record to say Goldberg's anonymously sourced story is bunk. https://t.co/PhrQkzRp04 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 31, 2022

I mean…its embarrassing that any reporter would ignore that. https://t.co/YuMt86KcIL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 31, 2022

Is he really a reporter though?

Really?

***

