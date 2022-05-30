Walking, talking punchline Jennifer Rubin trips all over herself calling on Biden to attack the Right because unity is counterproductive or something

Has Jennifer Rubin MET Jennifer Rubin?

Jenn must see the writing on the wall for Democrats in November and is desperate for them to try anything and everything at this point to at least save some face. Even a little. But when we’re seeing polls that show seats in districts Biden easily won by 10+ points in DANGER of being flipped … it’s not good.

For Democrats.

It’s GREAT for America.

On that note, we’re not sure attacking the Right MORE will make things any better, especially when it’s not like Biden has gone out of his way to be good to ALL Americans, but hey, whatever floats Jenn’s little sinking boat.

Ds must eschew avuncular bipartisanship and abandon the fantasy they can reason with the unreasonable or shame the shameless. “Lowering the temperature” or seeking unity with those intent on dividing Americans is counterproductive.https://t.co/hrm5osulHc — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) May 30, 2022

From WaPo (behind the paywall even):

Biden is renowned for his expressions of empathy. But such language feels increasingly inadequate and, frankly, counterproductive in the face of nonstop political outrage. Renowned? Really? Oh, Jenn.

Now is the time for precise language. “Forces” are not the problem; one political movement encased within the Republican Party is. “Ultra-MAGA” ideas are not the problem; Republicans spouting anti-American ideas that threaten functional democracy is.

It’s not the plague of “polarization” or “distrust,” some sort of floating miasma, that has darkened our society. Bluntly put, we are in deep trouble because a major party rationalizes both intense selfishness — the refusal to undertake even minor inconveniences such as mask-wearing or gun background checks for others’ protection — and deprivation of others’ rights (to vote, to make intimate decisions about reproduction, to be treated with respect).

Imagine how stupid someone has to be to equate freedom and individual liberty with intense selfishness.

Well, since they’re the unreasonable, shameless, dividers, of course they won’t lower the temperature — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 30, 2022

You go ahead and do that. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) May 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Let us know how that works out, Jenn.

This is why nobody takes you seriously. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) May 30, 2022

All you do is divide. People see that and any "unity" bullshit from you all rings hollow — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) May 30, 2022

Democrats have been doing the dividing for years. You knew this when you were a conservative. — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) May 30, 2022

"Party of Tolerance". "Unity". We've heard it all before, @jrubinblogger. You keep using words to divide people, and pout when we call you out on it. — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) May 30, 2022

Wow, has Jenn ever been right about anything?

Yikes. LOL

We know she hasn’t, we’re being facetious.

***

Related:

David Axelrod accidentally makes the case FOR gun ownership and the Second Amendment in tweet that REALLY pisses the Left off

‘Don’t f*cking THINK so, bro’: Blue-check sharing his big plan to ‘effectively take weapons’ out of people’s hands in thread BACKFIRES (pun intended)

‘Let me dumb it down for you’: Monica Lewinsky can’t figure out why SHE got a ticket for speeding but BIG SCARY ASSAULT RIFLES are legal and LOL

Recommended Twitchy Video