This thread from rando Joey Johnson features pictures from ‘The Ameriguns’, by Gabriele Galimberti. Apparently, the artist originally wanted to ‘delve’ into the ‘unique and abysmal’ lives of gun owners in America, illustrating their fetishism with firearms. We assume Joey wanted to illustrate the same thing Galimberti wanted to by sharing the pictures from the project in a thread on Twitter … however, it didn’t really go the way he thought it would.

Oh sure, there are plenty of gun-grabbers shrieking and freaking out about these photos, but the number of Second Amendment enthusiasts and gun lovers LOVING the thread far outnumber them.

Guess you could say this totally BACKFIRED.

Ha ha ha.

Take a look.

Mia, 15, in Alexandria, Virginia, has competed in shooting contests since she was seven. pic.twitter.com/Wxrdc6SJuF — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Atta girl, Mia.

Joel, 44, and Lynne, 43, in Austin, Texas, with their children and 80 per cent of their gun collection pic.twitter.com/9TNyG3pWTY — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

What’s really impressive about this picture is how organized all of the firearms are.

Brandon, 35, in Harvest, Alabama, says he can’t wait to teach his young sons how to shoot. pic.twitter.com/CxRukMY2gG — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Good for Brandon, he should teach his sons how to shoot.

Former US army soldier Eric, 30, and his partner, Morgan, 22, in Lake Forest, California. pic.twitter.com/QzctSfYhYL — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

People REALLY like this one.

Yeah, we get it, hot chick and guns.

Hey, we know our audience.

Stephen, 66, in State College, Pennsylvania. He says his children will inherit his guns. pic.twitter.com/3C4Ljct1pT — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

NICE!

What a great inheritance.

Floyd and Lesia, both 49 and from Topeka, Kansas, spend $2,500 on ammunition a month. pic.twitter.com/uCwfao5Eu9 — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Honestly, we’re just shocked they can find ammunition.

Katy, 41, says she moved from California to Texas to escape the restrictive gun laws pic.twitter.com/uvDhoo6GH0 — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Smart.

Parker, 33, his wife, Jalyn, 29, and their children in Poseyville, Indiana. Parker is the local pastor. pic.twitter.com/eMT62hfa3E — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

God, guns, and family.

And he really thought this was a bad thing.

Kitija, 29, owns the biggest firing range in the Hawaiian Islands. She began hunting as a child. pic.twitter.com/rPnH81hDjH — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

She set her guns up to look like a wave.

So cool.

Robert Baldwin, Jr. (39), Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/2GO9Kjk90K — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

A safe contained environment.

Nice.

Danyela (16), southern Arizona, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/rj1EsvYwyg — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Is that HER gun room?

Dang.

Bree Michael Warner (43), Putnam Valley, New York, January 2020 pic.twitter.com/QSpbxNXuqX — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

We like the serenity pillow and the sign about smiling.

Oh, and the guns are cool too.

Collin Singletom (45) and James Prince (41), Atlanta, Georgia, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/3sreTc2IbI — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Sorry, but we were informed guns are a white supremacy thing and stuff.

Look at that gold gun!

Latoya Piper (32), Huntsville, Alabama, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/GdBblsc6g3 — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

So, she likes to bathe in bubbles surrounded by safety.

We don’t see an issue with this.

Miguel Farinas (35) and Diliet Farinas, Miami, Florida, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/GXdLnoVYvn — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

It looks like a sun.

The Captain America t-shirt is a nice touch.

Charlie Ferer, Paradise Valley, Arizona, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/tq198dE4zJ — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

LOOK AT THE RIDE.

His guns are pretty damn nice too.

Brickell Clark (26), Key West, Florida, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/h9paQ2TXsG — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Yeah yeah yeah, hot chick in a bikini and guns.

God bless America.

Jay Hong (36), Helen Hong (35) and Jayden Hong (7), Detroit, Michigan, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/5RVtzJkSuN — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Dr. Strange!

Nice collection again.

Tracy Whitsell (25), Evansville, Indiana, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/Y2EljT1h7w — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

This is actually just a great pic.

Avery Skipalis (33), Tampa, Florida, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/ODkYbuFJmr — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Love this.

Powerful.

Will Renke (35), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 2019 pic.twitter.com/DkJkpvdrFQ — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

Awwww, he made America out of his guns.

USA USA USA!

Just 3% of American adults own a collective 133m firearms – half of America’s total gun stock. These owners have collections that range from eight to 140 guns, the 2015 study found. Their average collection: 17 guns each. — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 28, 2022

We’ve gotta pump those numbers up.

If you read the full thread I don’t know how you could be confused but I am for gun control. Please save whatever rant you have if this goes against your views. — Joey R Johnson 👨‍👨‍👦🏳️‍🌈 (@Johnson__joey) May 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Poor dude.

This dude tweeted all these to make an anti-gun statement. He inadvertently just made a lot of people step up their freedom game. He’s big mad that we “misunderstood” his intentions. We laugh because he misunderstood the statement these folks were making. https://t.co/MbuOA6IEuG — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 30, 2022

Something like that.

GREAT stuff!

