Gosh, it’s almost as if Libs of TikTok has decided to call down the thunder on drag in schools since Taylor Lorenz tried to ruin her life for simply sharing videos she found on TikTok. Maybe they shouldn’t have ‘poked the bear’ because HOOBOY, this thread is something else.

There’s a legit reason communities are concerned.

We present to you a MEGA DRAG THREAD:

~MEGA DRAG THREAD~ They say it’s innocent. They say it’s just about inclusion and acceptance. They say no one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie. 🧵 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2022

A preschool in Massachusetts is hosting a pride event including drag queen storytime and a pride parade. pic.twitter.com/cOrW9HbQPu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

An event and a parade.

Preschool.

Alrighty then.

A bar in Dallas, Texas is advertising a drag show for children including the oppurtunity for some kids to perform with the drag queens on stage. This is the drag queen host. pic.twitter.com/L14WloK5ie — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

A BAR is advertising a drag show for children.

A FREAKING BAR.

.@BristolLibrary advertised a drag queen story hour tour where drag queens will be going around to libraries across the UK to read to children. pic.twitter.com/tkmWJeXfpg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

.@aclib is advertising drag queen story hour specifically for preschoolers. The library is funded primarily by local property taxes. pic.twitter.com/SbpsWzMDq8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Local property taxes.

Children and drag queens danced for adults with some kids even collecting money on stage at a drag convention this month. https://t.co/3NOsrrpcBG pic.twitter.com/Ur9zmKaysV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Again, children.

Last month we saw a teacher hosting a drag show for students in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/EfvSA0rqHN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

In Arizona, a teacher arranged a drag show for students and was later arrested after allegedly having sex with a student. https://t.co/egPaYZwD5I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

MEEEEEP.

In Jasper Indiana, a pride event with a drag queen performance is being advertised for all ages and they are encouraging kids to bring cash to tip the drag queens. pic.twitter.com/jKBUCM8Rqx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Kids. Tipping. Drag. Queens.

WTAF?!

Youth pride organizations in Ontario organized a drag queen story hour tour at various public libraries for all ages. It will “showcase stories celebrating diversity and inclusion” pic.twitter.com/TynmkBk1JU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

In Weston Vermont, a public library had a drag queen story hour for all ages with stories focused on gender and activism. They write “drag queen story hour captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood” pic.twitter.com/QRYrqrGE26 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Imagination and play of gender fluidity of childhood.

Wha?

Libraries in Cambridge, MA, Chicago, Amesbury, MA, and Davenport, IA are all holding drag queen events for kids. These libraries are all publicly funded. pic.twitter.com/bYTC7sjM6C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Publicly funded.

A Philadelphia school invited a drag queen to perform for students and is still scheduled for this week. https://t.co/lpE1254DAC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

An Iowa school had a drag performance. The school later claimed they didn’t know this was happening and were investigating. A source told me the teacher in charge was placed on leave however the district refused to confirm or deny. I will update when I can confirm. @AnkenySchools https://t.co/lyRO0fAbUA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Yikes again.

Elementary, middle, and high schools across NYC have teamed up with this drag organization to bring drag queens to schools to read to kids. pic.twitter.com/h0iaDXkOUP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

A Florida church was recently blasted for their plans to host a drag queen show for kids. https://t.co/X33Hb4ZhiZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

A church.

We got nothin’.

Last month, a school in Wisconsin treated students to a drag performance. https://t.co/EoyfBNsqdM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Bookmarked for all the groomer apologists who claim this stuff isn’t happening. Thank you for putting in the work. 🍻 — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 31, 2022

Bookmarked indeed.

***

