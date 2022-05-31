While the Left wants us to believe we should just BLAME AND BAN guns, this thread shows that there is so much more we can do. It’s easier to blame an inanimate object for these shootings instead of looking at what led the person pulling the trigger to do something so horrible. And we get it, Democrats really really really need something (anything) to run on leading up to the midterms, but this song and dance where they claim ALL GUNS ARE BAD and we remind them it’s not the gun but the person keeps us from solving the problem.

Which again, is advantageous to a party like the Democrats who are trying to ignore the disaster they’ve made of this country in roughly 17 months.

Clint Russell, an admitted Libertarian, put together this thread and it’s definitely worth your time to read and even share.

Some lesser discussed issues that are likely adding to the mental illness problems and mass shootings amongst young men in America…

Thread — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

The loss of rite of passage rituals, both symbolic & ritualistic Marriage has become increasingly rare for young men, moreover companionship. The US never had much in the way of rite of passage rituals but symbolically either marriage or fatherhood could fill that role

No more — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

This. Family. Marriage. Those boring old conservative values …

Chores for kids are increasingly rare, too. Generally speaking I've seen a real lack of purpose and responsibility amongst my younger counterparts. Add that on top of standard teenaged angst and you are on the pathway to potential disaster — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

Chores! *GASP*

The nerve.

Keep going.

Piggybacking that topic: a severe lack of community Bad parenting is as old as time but prior generations would often times have relatives or neighbors nearby that could serve as places of refuge and self development. Now the internet fills that role and not very well — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

The internet fills that role and not very well.

I'm a libertarian so forgive me but I must make this point: the federal reserve's debasement of our currency has forced way more households to have both parents working full time. This on top of the welfare state has preceded our cultural aversion to stay at home parenting. — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

In fact, we see many people disrespecting stay-at-home parents like it’s not the hardest job on the damn planet.

A severe lack of holistic treatment towards unruly children: Plenty have made this point but it's huge, a child that is lashing out regularly is often times doing so because something is very wrong. Instead of holistic evaluation of their lifestyle or the parenting received… — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

They are prescribed stimulants or SSRI's (or recently: puberty blockers) & sent off to public school, hoping a teacher might remedy it. It rarely works. The parents never have to reflect. This has had disastrous consequences of which we've only just begun to feel the consequences — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

This. This. This.

I'm not religious but I see tons of evidence that the community which comes with church would be of tremendous assistance to many lost young men. I found my community and spiritual path thru sports and meditation but church may be an easier answer for others. — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

Amen.

Wokeism and identity politics is absolutely enflaming this problem:

Influential people (parents, teachers, politicians, media) tell young men that there is something wrong with them over and over. This MUST end. You are creating the monsters you claim to be slaying. — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

YES THIS.

Young men are told there is no hope for them, that something is wrong with them, that they are to blame for the wrongs in the world. Add to that the constant fear-mongering in the media and on social media …

‘creating the monsters they claim to be slaying.’

Along these lines: the espousing of Marxist ideology where they are both victim and villain is torturous. Their very gender, skin, testosterone is evil and simultaneously they are taught to believe the system is rigged and they cannot hope to achieve what their parents did — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

Can you blame them for giving up? I am in no way excusing these horrible acts of violence but simply trying to course correct societally so we might prevent the next one Im also not saying that every shooter experiences all of these issues to the point that they choose violence — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

All I'm saying is that this problem is terribly complex and bumper stick solutions like "ban AR 15's" will not fix what needs fixing The politicans know this but it is easier to prescribe confiscation than it is meditation. We could all use some meditation & reflection right now — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

It is more politically advantageous to make it about the guns.

For every mass shooter you hear about on the news another thousand young men suffer in silence. Completely lost and seemingly abandoned in their time of need. It breaks my heart. You deserve better. We will do better. Stay with us. — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

Stay with us.

See why we loved this?

Lastly, to any young men out there that read this and feel lost or feel like they are headed down a bad path: My DM's are open. I can't fix everything in a few words but I will give you some tips on how you might find your own heroes journey.

You deserve it. You are loved — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

You deserve it.

You are loved.

Ok, who’s cutting onions in here?!

I wish I could hug you all

You deserve better This is a multi-generational issue now and it won't be fixed overnight but I pray we are nearing an inflection point where we will start to consider the real breadth of this issue. Our kids deserve that much at least. — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) May 29, 2022

At least.

***

Related:

Can’t make this UP (LOL)! NBC reports Biden ‘rattled’ by how unpopular he is, resents aides correcting his ‘clear and succinct’ statements

Womp WOMP: Gun-grabber BIG MAD that 2A supporters freakin’ LOVE his ‘Ameriguns’ thread showing KICK-A*S pics of people with their guns

Oh honey, NO: Pam Keith claiming Roe ‘breathed life’ into constitutional rights to argue there IS no constitutional right to own a gun goes REALLY really wron

Recommended Twitchy Video