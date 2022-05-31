Brace yourselves, here come the corporate virtue-signaling LGBT logos for the month of June.

BECAUSE THEY CARE SO MUCH.

Nothing says you care about the LGBTQ community like making your logo a rainbow.

And so many of them will do it …

Minus logos they have for any Middle East country but we digress.

Yay!

See what we mean?

Such pretty rainbow logos, except for that one for the Middle East.

Hrm.

Nice virtual signaling y’all.

Annnd cue the meltdown:

It’s called a joke.

Tesla put out a rainbow logo?

Really?

THIS is Elon mocking corporations for pretending changing the color of their logos for a month actually means something.

But then … there’s this:

Of course, that’s four years ago but still.

Such a strange flex.

Oh, and this might clear everything up …

There it is.

***

