Brace yourselves, here come the corporate virtue-signaling LGBT logos for the month of June.

BECAUSE THEY CARE SO MUCH.

Nothing says you care about the LGBTQ community like making your logo a rainbow.

And so many of them will do it …

Minus logos they have for any Middle East country but we digress.

I hope no one is offended by this completely accurate meme pic.twitter.com/DzIrJV8RwI — 𝒫𝑜𝒸𝓀𝑒𝓉 𝒫𝒾𝓍𝒾𝑒 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@bee__witched) May 31, 2022

Can't wait for "Corporations Pretend to GAF about LGBT People" month! 🌈 — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) May 31, 2022

Yay!

See what we mean?

Such pretty rainbow logos, except for that one for the Middle East.

Hrm.

Nice virtual signaling y’all.

Annnd cue the meltdown:

Does LGBTQ pride month offend you? Wtf is this? — Maxwell Adler (@MaxwellAdler) May 31, 2022

It’s called a joke.

Tesla put out a rainbow logo?

Really?

Elon wtf is this? — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 31, 2022

THIS is Elon mocking corporations for pretending changing the color of their logos for a month actually means something.

But then … there’s this:

Of course, that’s four years ago but still.

When Elon meets God he will be asked why with all his riches he didn’t feed the hungry and shelter the homeless. That’s the only question he will be asked. — big lad Ainsley maitland-Niles (@terrorising_a) May 31, 2022

Such a strange flex.

Oh, and this might clear everything up …

“Virtue signaling” is super annoying & there are lots of phoneys who are actually huge jerks, but jump on every social cause du jour. But I’m really proud of the fact that # of changes Tesla had to make to achieve 100/100 (before even knowing about the LGBTQ index) was zero. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

There it is.

***

