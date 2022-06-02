Well. Amber Heard lost and she is disappointed … and stuff. Hey, we’re just looking through the statement she released on Twitter that may well be the most ratioed tweet we’ve ever seen. While Heard preened on and on about freedom of speech, she limited who can reply to the tweet (oh the irony) so right now there are nearly 190k quote-tweets of her tweet.

She honestly made it far worse for herself by limiting replies, just sayin’.

Let’s start with her actual statement:

Mountain of evidence? Hrm. Oh, and we like the attempt at making Depp out to be this super-powerful force that clearly influenced the jury. Not his evidence, but his DISPROPORTIONATE POWER. Then her pandering to women claiming her losing this case is somehow a setback for them?

No. It’s actually a reality check that women can be abusers as well.

Finally, that free speech bit, REALLY?! HA HA HA HA HA. She doesn’t have a right to defame and verbally abuse someone.

Wow, what a hot mess.

When you just lose a court case for $15 million dollars for defaming someone – then you rush out and put out a statement defaming them again – 😂 https://t.co/ZPy287ilVV — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 2, 2022

Right? Heck, Depp should sue her again.

We’re going to do some checking but this may well be true. Not sure we’ve ever seen a tweet qt’d this much. It’s possible with Elon Musk or AOC (too bad Trump’s tweets are gone, could be him as well), but in our recent memory DAMN, this is a serious ratio.

Short. Simple. Effective.

Literally destroyed his career without any trial despite the 'influence & sway of her ex-husband', became a reason why many women who face domestic violence won't be taken seriously, the right which she says she lost, was taken away from Depp when her article was published. https://t.co/FF5SslTuVt — Garima (@btwn_dimensions) June 2, 2022

But she’s the victim.

Totally.

Oh, Deary. Take your loss and preserve some shred of dignity. You do have freedom of speech, but you are not free from the consequences of that very speech. Alas it appears that @realamberheard learned nothing from this trial… #sad https://t.co/mleDQyjd50 — Grandma Travis (@ClayTravisGMaw) June 2, 2022

It certainly looks that way.

Side note, we need more avatars of grandmas giving the world the finger.

And grab a big ol’ box of tissue.

This is quite possibly the most quote tweeted tweet and also possibly the most ratioed https://t.co/XToIUOwBsn pic.twitter.com/MIKyDPfUtH — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) June 2, 2022

It’s even MORE now.

You’re right, this is a setback for women. Because of your lies, victims of rape and sexual violence are going to be believed even less. Thanks for setting the precedent, hope it was worth it. https://t.co/dNE6r2lTuj — emma ♡ (@akaEmmaaa) June 2, 2022

Amber. Take the L.

***

