Peter Strzok knows he’s Peter Strzok, right? You know, the douchebag who was fired from the FBI for his unprofessional, biased, anti-Trump behavior? He also banged a coworker and was made famous by the ridiculous faces he made while being interviewed by Congress.

That he’s complaining about ANYONE ELSE pushing a false Russia narrative. C’MON MAN.

Talk about zero self-awareness.

Bill Barr brazenly saying the quiet part out loud: Durham using criminal prosecutions to get out a false Russia narrative is “far more important” than actually achieving convictions. https://t.co/yksmxB2IFx — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) June 2, 2022

And if anyone knows about getting out a false Russia narrative, it’s Peter.

Now, full transparency, it was very difficult to find tweets calling Peter out … and the reason is our brave, canned FBI agent is very block-happy and blocks most anyone who reminds him who he really is and what he’s done. But you know, this is what we do, so we found quite a few.

Durham getting the truth out that you're a liar and that the Russia collusion narrative was a concoction of the DNC is “far more important” than actually achieving convictions. Fixed it for ya. You're welcome. @PolitiBunny @ScotsFyre @brithume — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) June 2, 2022

What he said.

Says the guy who was using false opposition dirt to investigate an opposition political campaign.

Yeah, take it from a Top IC Agent who couldn't keep his affair & political bias texts secret from all America.

You're a sharp one @petestrzok 🤡#Durham pic.twitter.com/qiSGijDshs — Joe “I'll take Ultra MAGA over Mega Moron" Friday (@InsurancePlanX) June 2, 2022

Nobody ever accused Pete of being the brightest crayon in the box.

The sharpest tool in the shed.

Etc.

Don't you have a coworker to bang? — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) June 2, 2022

Heh.

We made a similar face.

The politicization of the FBI as evidenced by you and your lover, Mrs. Page, merits the light of day you absolute clown. — johnny Sigh (@johnnycy89) June 2, 2022

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Oh honey. Mook showed his arse. We all know you, your boss & your girlfriend got taken for a ride by the Empress of Chappaqua. Of course you were all willing passengers. — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) June 2, 2022

Empress of Chappaqua.

Perfect.

Your book "Compromised" should have been an autobiography. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 2, 2022

This. ^

How are you still a free man? Insurance policy to throw an election anyone? Get lost. — DronesEyeView (@DronesEyeView3) June 2, 2022

Peter Strzok is every Americans enemy, unfortunately some have been manipulated into not realizing this. Never trust a man that goes to such great lengths to cover his bald spot, yet still fails. pic.twitter.com/TTQcWqzSZm — Acid Grave (@grave_acid) June 2, 2022

OH WOW, we had no idea he was this bald. Welp, that explains a lot.

Also, in case you all need a refresher on how gross Peter really is:

But wait, there’s more.

.@petestrzok you get your friends to describe you as a top spy catcher.

Documentary evidence shows you could not find your way out of a paper bag, you are just corrupt and incompetent.

You whored yourself to the highest bidder out and are a disgrace to your profession. https://t.co/GhW7IPob5f — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) June 2, 2022

Maybe Peter should avoid tweeting about Russia … just sayin’.

***

