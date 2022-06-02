You know, if you have to ‘scare the ever-loving sh*t out of someone’ to somehow convince them to support or vote your way … you’re doing it wrong.

Rachel Bitecofer thinks this is a good way for Democrats to not get totally annihilated in 2022.

This is not a good person, good people don’t think like this, let alone tweet openly about it. But hey, she’s got the Ukrainian flag in her handle so clearly she cares and stuff.

I vote we scare the ever loving shit out of suburban women in 2022. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) June 1, 2022

Awful. Oh, and if she doesn’t think these same women are already TERRIFIED because of Biden and his inflation destroying this country we’ve got a bridge for sale. We get it, she wants to push the GUNS and ABORTION crap to deflect from the very real issues they’re facing at the pump and at the grocery store, but thinking this won’t work.

I'm talking like some Johnson 64 level shit. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) June 1, 2022

Our 'shared value' can be terror. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) June 1, 2022

Nothing says you care about the country like pushing terror.

Harpy.

Oh, and she deleted this one:

I guarantee you this is a really, really, really bad idea … there are some warriors and mama bears in the suburbs and we don’t scare easily. Only the dumb LIBERAL suburban women fall for this sort of crap. See Biden. PS: Why’d you delete this one, tough girl? https://t.co/3A6i6FMZyT pic.twitter.com/0gXsIJPMT7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 2, 2022

Make them fear for their own kids’ lives.

Oh HELL NO.

Suburban women … are you paying attention yet?! This is what they did to elect Biden, they scared white suburban women.

Only to destroy the country and give the same white suburban women something to REALLY be afraid of.

You successfully achieved that by closing schools, depressing our kids and driving up the cost of living, which is why you’ll reap the consequences in November. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 2, 2022

And nothing they can say (and no amount of terror) will change that.

Believe me- suburban moms are scared that this guy is in charge. https://t.co/TmGtkUQF6T — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 2, 2022

Amen.

That's already your demographic. I saw one that was masked at Aldi's today. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) June 2, 2022

How are you planning on doing that, hon?

You know what this "technique" is called?

It's called fascism.

Slow clap for you, Rachel. pic.twitter.com/BySMgnxBl8 — Ge🌄rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 2, 2022

Slow clap.

Horrible.

Are you planning on posting billboards of your profile pic? That'll definitely scare ppl. — 🄶🄸🄼🄿 (@GimpDave) June 2, 2022

People who are ugly inside are just as hideous outside. — BunnyToes (@BunnyTows) June 2, 2022

Clearly.

What is wrong with you anyway? Why are you so horrible? — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) June 2, 2022

Leftists are horrible.

Sorry, not sorry.

