As Twitchy readers know, Libs of TikTok started what she called a MEGA DRAG THREAD highlighting the various ‘drag’ shows, events, etc. going on across the country for children, especially as a way to shut down people claiming this is not ‘grooming.’

Welp, she’s updated it and man, we didn’t think it could get any worse.

But it did.

Take a look:

Sponsored by PBS.

Drag Queen Bingo.

Alrighty then.

Ummm … wow.

You’d think NYC would want to use those tax dollars to you know, battle the rise in violent crime the city is seeing but hey, what do we know?

Taco Bell.

Ay carumba.

Look how happy they are, with balloons and everything!

And it’s over $400!

Satanist Pornograher … there’s an occupation you don’t see every day.

*sigh*

Think the lions are confused? We’re going to guess the giraffes have questions.

An employee of the district.

BECAUSE OF COURSE.

Yup. The words, ‘elementary school’ and ‘blow’ should never be used at the same time.

Stay tuned, we’ll update as she does.

***

