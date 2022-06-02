As Twitchy readers know, Libs of TikTok started what she called a MEGA DRAG THREAD highlighting the various ‘drag’ shows, events, etc. going on across the country for children, especially as a way to shut down people claiming this is not ‘grooming.’

Welp, she’s updated it and man, we didn’t think it could get any worse.

But it did.

Take a look:

In Warrensburg Missouri, on “the “gay” agenda” they have an all ages drag show plus a drag panel Q&A so kids can learn about drag. Sponsored by a bank, medical clinic, PBS, and more. pic.twitter.com/SxfjrzrnZI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Sponsored by PBS.

Various drag events for kids are being advertised everywhere:

Mahwah, NJ – drag queen story time

Apex, NC – DQSH & drag show

Manchester, VT – drag queen bingo

Denver, CO – drag queen talent show pic.twitter.com/nniSAhopyy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Drag Queen Bingo.

Alrighty then.

Meanwhile in NYC, tax dollars are funding a drag queen group to go around to schools teaching kids how to apply drag makeup and do DQSH https://t.co/EJzf6pVtMB pic.twitter.com/RP32ujwFiL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Ummm … wow.

You’d think NYC would want to use those tax dollars to you know, battle the rise in violent crime the city is seeing but hey, what do we know?

.@tacobell is now hosting drag queen brunches and using it to promote an LGBT youth organization https://t.co/JIbg3PwRXH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Taco Bell.

Ay carumba.

These libraries in Illinois advertised drag queen story time as well as kids dressing up in drag. https://t.co/AV7RAIIb2O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

Look how happy they are, with balloons and everything!

A children's theater in Seattle is offering a masterclass for teens called "The Art of Drag" which will teach kids to create a drag persona. pic.twitter.com/IoVTuiWKOo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

And it’s over $400!

A drag queen who identifies as a Satanist pornographer is headlining an event for kids in Minnesota paid for by tax dollars. https://t.co/vsks3LngSd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

Satanist Pornograher … there’s an occupation you don’t see every day.

@RobbinsLib– a public library in Massachusetts had a pride prom for middle-high schoolers which featured a drag show. pic.twitter.com/u3bKwZixu4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

*sigh*

Drag has even come to zoos. @SanAntonioZoo is holding a pride event for all ages including a drag show. These are some images of the drag queens. pic.twitter.com/l8NwTcIhrN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

Think the lions are confused? We’re going to guess the giraffes have questions.

An Illinois middle school treated students to a drag show during school in early May. One of the performers is an employee of the district. https://t.co/JL8phXqNP6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2022

An employee of the district.

BECAUSE OF COURSE.

Elementary schools in Colorado are coordinating to host a drag queen story time and dancing https://t.co/owGSSv7XUJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2022

Yup. The words, ‘elementary school’ and ‘blow’ should never be used at the same time.

Stay tuned, we’ll update as she does.

***

