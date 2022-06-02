Sweet baby Jeebus.
Either this David Cicilline guy is a complete and total doorknob OR he thinks his supporters are completely dense …
Not a single incident where a person with a gun stopped an assailant using an assault weapon? Really dude?
Watch this:
Rep. @davidcicilline: "I don‘t think there is a single incident — maybe there is one, but I have not found one — of an assailant using an assault weapon that was stopped by a person with a gun" pic.twitter.com/MWBsnAUHA8
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2022
Thousands and thousands and thousands of shootings.
He hasn’t been able to find one …
Did you guys hear someone in the audience scoff? Yeah, this was dumb.
NewsList – 315 Times Good Guys with Guns Stop Bad Things from Happening https://t.co/15suo78mMa
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2022
315 times.
C’mon man!
It happened just this last weekend.
She had a 22 I believe
— Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) June 2, 2022
That’s right.
It happened just this past weekend in W. Virginia.
But you know, NOT A SINGLE INCIDENT.
Does @davidcicilline know how to read?
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 2, 2022
We’re starting to wonder.
One just happened
— formerly known as Shadowbanned/Deboosted/Throttled (@clamsroll) June 2, 2022
Rep. Cicilline it LITERALLY happened the day after Uvalde. Seriously how did you or your staff not know this?https://t.co/4pjY582Hju
— ULTRA OCpatriot🍥 (@HB_beachbum_) June 2, 2022
Didn't that JUST happen in Charleston WV this past weekend? A woman shot an assailant with her handgun.
— NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) June 2, 2022
They lie. They know their uninformed sheep will believe anything they say #idiots
— factscomefirst (@Ann0553) June 2, 2022
That. ^
***
