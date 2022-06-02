Sweet baby Jeebus.

Either this David Cicilline guy is a complete and total doorknob OR he thinks his supporters are completely dense …

Not a single incident where a person with a gun stopped an assailant using an assault weapon? Really dude?

Watch this:

Thousands and thousands and thousands of shootings.

He hasn’t been able to find one …

Did you guys hear someone in the audience scoff? Yeah, this was dumb.

315 times.

C’mon man!

That’s right.

It happened just this past weekend in W. Virginia.

But you know, NOT A SINGLE INCIDENT.

We’re starting to wonder.

That. ^

***

