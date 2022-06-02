Sweet baby Jeebus.

Either this David Cicilline guy is a complete and total doorknob OR he thinks his supporters are completely dense …

Not a single incident where a person with a gun stopped an assailant using an assault weapon? Really dude?

Watch this:

Rep. @davidcicilline: "I don‘t think there is a single incident — maybe there is one, but I have not found one — of an assailant using an assault weapon that was stopped by a person with a gun" pic.twitter.com/MWBsnAUHA8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2022

Thousands and thousands and thousands of shootings.

He hasn’t been able to find one …

Did you guys hear someone in the audience scoff? Yeah, this was dumb.

NewsList – 315 Times Good Guys with Guns Stop Bad Things from Happening https://t.co/15suo78mMa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2022

315 times.

C’mon man!

It happened just this last weekend.

She had a 22 I believe — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) June 2, 2022

That’s right.

It happened just this past weekend in W. Virginia.

But you know, NOT A SINGLE INCIDENT.

Does @davidcicilline know how to read? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 2, 2022

We’re starting to wonder.

One just happened — formerly known as Shadowbanned/Deboosted/Throttled (@clamsroll) June 2, 2022

Rep. Cicilline it LITERALLY happened the day after Uvalde. Seriously how did you or your staff not know this?https://t.co/4pjY582Hju — ULTRA OCpatriot🍥 (@HB_beachbum_) June 2, 2022

Didn't that JUST happen in Charleston WV this past weekend? A woman shot an assailant with her handgun. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) June 2, 2022

They lie. They know their uninformed sheep will believe anything they say #idiots — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) June 2, 2022

That. ^

***

Related:

‘We didn’t THINK it could get worse … but it DID’ –> Libs of TikTok continues MEGA DRAG THREAD and we have NO words

Oh HELL no: NY Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones goes on TIRADE claiming they will not REST until they disarm Americans (watch)

‘Get SOME’: Suburban women DRAG blue-check harpy who wants Democrats to ‘scare the ever-loving sh*t’ out of them for votes in 22

Recommended Twitchy Video