In case you were wondering, yes, Jerry Nadler still sucks.
Watch this … it’s adorable watching him lie his A*S off about there being no research that women being armed increases their safety. One has to wonder just how high up on his chest his belt is today.
Nadler: "There is no research to support the idea that women's gun ownership increases their safety." pic.twitter.com/EzMM1w6nNW
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022
Again, you can hear people who are just shocked that he’s going this route. That, or he’s such an embarrassing toad nobody wants to listen to him speak so they’re having conversations amongst themselves.
What a disingenuous, obnoxious, deliberately misinformed argument. Quoting a California study? Really?
Dana Loesch let him have it:
Easy for a man protected by guns to mansplain to women that we should disarm.
Tell this woman, @RepJerryNadler : https://t.co/TovoS4t5ac
Or this woman: https://t.co/BNn0p4lT7M
Or her: https://t.co/NnDSNRqVAb
Nadler wants more Carol Brownes.https://t.co/ud1lIg4Kux https://t.co/nbGKOd0TSW
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2022
Nadler wants what other Democrats want.
Disarmed Americans.
Mansplain to these women: https://t.co/ismXLXUqOQhttps://t.co/Pi9DIGuAN1https://t.co/SbG8QTI8DMhttps://t.co/yrlj0YB1MPhttps://t.co/wLI26qbtWohttps://t.co/qoL01YH4Xnhttps://t.co/PhpEO2S3Ybhttps://t.co/FR3a06ov1Ghttps://t.co/hme04tyWTd
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2022
BUT THERE’S NO RESEARCH, HUR DURR!
— 𝐺𝑖𝑛 & 𝑇𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑐🍸🧶(𝑮𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒆) (@GinAndTonic1965) June 2, 2022
Well that's all I need to hear. A California study??? Gotta be solid information from that study…
— Rick Flora (@GrateSmoke) June 2, 2022
Right?
Gotta be a totally legit study coming from CA.
Well, to be fair, this bag of lard also thinks that Antifa is a myth. https://t.co/vVIuJjzCBf
— Bombmann (@The_Bombmann) June 2, 2022
More women are more likely to be killed by their partners… which is why we need to make sure that women don't get guns.
Wut??? https://t.co/IKXMY9wGaw
— Trish, Intergalactic Federation Queen Almighty (@Vixen95Trish) June 2, 2022
Lie after lie after lie. https://t.co/FpaeRlOywW
— Ginny Robinson (@realginnyrobins) June 2, 2022
Yeah, this has been pretty awful today.
@JerryNadler @RepJerryNadler really? It sure did make my stalker think twice. https://t.co/toTEBN9L5r
— SarahTheCheeseyRoma🇺🇸 (@T00thpasteW0rds) June 2, 2022
Is he a biologist? 🤨 https://t.co/g7Ia1bBMr2
— LincolnOsiris Project (@maximal_y) June 2, 2022
HA!
No, no he’s not.
***
