In case you were wondering, yes, Jerry Nadler still sucks.

Watch this … it’s adorable watching him lie his A*S off about there being no research that women being armed increases their safety. One has to wonder just how high up on his chest his belt is today.

Nadler: "There is no research to support the idea that women's gun ownership increases their safety." pic.twitter.com/EzMM1w6nNW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022

Again, you can hear people who are just shocked that he’s going this route. That, or he’s such an embarrassing toad nobody wants to listen to him speak so they’re having conversations amongst themselves.

What a disingenuous, obnoxious, deliberately misinformed argument. Quoting a California study? Really?

Dana Loesch let him have it:

Easy for a man protected by guns to mansplain to women that we should disarm. Tell this woman, @RepJerryNadler : https://t.co/TovoS4t5ac Or this woman: https://t.co/BNn0p4lT7M Or her: https://t.co/NnDSNRqVAb Nadler wants more Carol Brownes.https://t.co/ud1lIg4Kux https://t.co/nbGKOd0TSW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2022

Nadler wants what other Democrats want.

Disarmed Americans.

BUT THERE’S NO RESEARCH, HUR DURR!

Well that's all I need to hear. A California study??? Gotta be solid information from that study… — Rick Flora (@GrateSmoke) June 2, 2022

Right?

Gotta be a totally legit study coming from CA.

Well, to be fair, this bag of lard also thinks that Antifa is a myth. https://t.co/vVIuJjzCBf — Bombmann (@The_Bombmann) June 2, 2022

More women are more likely to be killed by their partners… which is why we need to make sure that women don't get guns.

Wut??? https://t.co/IKXMY9wGaw — Trish, Intergalactic Federation Queen Almighty (@Vixen95Trish) June 2, 2022

Lie after lie after lie. https://t.co/FpaeRlOywW — Ginny Robinson (@realginnyrobins) June 2, 2022

Yeah, this has been pretty awful today.

Is he a biologist? 🤨 https://t.co/g7Ia1bBMr2 — LincolnOsiris Project (@maximal_y) June 2, 2022

HA!

No, no he’s not.

***

