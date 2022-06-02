In case you were wondering, yes, Jerry Nadler still sucks.

Watch this … it’s adorable watching him lie his A*S off about there being no research that women being armed increases their safety. One has to wonder just how high up on his chest his belt is today.

Again, you can hear people who are just shocked that he’s going this route. That, or he’s such an embarrassing toad nobody wants to listen to him speak so they’re having conversations amongst themselves.

What a disingenuous, obnoxious, deliberately misinformed argument. Quoting a California study? Really?

Dana Loesch let him have it:

Trending

Nadler wants what other Democrats want.

Disarmed Americans.

BUT THERE’S NO RESEARCH, HUR DURR!

Right?

Gotta be a totally legit study coming from CA.

Yeah, this has been pretty awful today.

HA!

No, no he’s not.

***

Related:

‘Oh honey, NO’: NBC tech reporter’s thread blaming social media (misogyny!) for people hating Amber Heard does NOT go well

‘Dude, WHAT?!’ Listen for the SCOFF from the room as Dem Rep. David Cicilline claims he can’t find ONE incident of a good guy with a gun stopping a gunman (watch)

‘We didn’t THINK it could get worse … but it DID’ –> Libs of TikTok continues MEGA DRAG THREAD and we have NO words

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschdisarmfirearmsgunsJerry Nadlerwomen

Recommended Twitchy Video