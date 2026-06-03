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MSNOW Cuts Feed in Panic as Spencer Pratt Supporters Drop Unfiltered Truth Bombs

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Jill Connelly

So far (fingers crossed), it seems Spencer Pratt may make it to the runoff in November against Karen Bass for LA Mayor. 

Now, California takes forever to count their votes, so they say it may be early JULY before we know for sure, but right now, Spencer is in second place. 

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His supporters were excited last night. MSNOW (formerly MSNBC) interviewed some of his voters last night and well, they cut the feed when they got too 'truthy'.

Pratt had his victory party at a Mexican Restaurant he loves and the vibes were immaculate.

If the truth hurts, say ow.

If Pratt can make it to the November election, voters have to make it too big to rig. Vote for Pratt in such overwhelming numbers, the Democrats can't cheat.

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To do the bidding of Democrats, of course.

Speaking truth about Democrats isn't allowed.

They can't have that.

A whole bunch of Democrat politicians deserve to be there, too.

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A whole lot of voters in California are clearly sick of dancing around the truth.

Those are Patriots.

Heaven forbid!

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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