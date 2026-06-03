MSNOW Cuts Feed in Panic as Spencer Pratt Supporters Drop Unfiltered Truth Bombs

So far (fingers crossed), it seems Spencer Pratt may make it to the runoff in November against Karen Bass for LA Mayor.

Now, California takes forever to count their votes, so they say it may be early JULY before we know for sure, but right now, Spencer is in second place.

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His supporters were excited last night. MSNOW (formerly MSNBC) interviewed some of his voters last night and well, they cut the feed when they got too 'truthy'.

This is the greatest clip in the internet right now…



MSNBC cuts the feed in PANIC as Spencer Pratt supporters tell the TRUTH about Los Angeles LIVE on-Air.



The reaction is hysterical. Full-scale corporate media cover-up pic.twitter.com/KoZUhiT5Hz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2026

Pratt had his victory party at a Mexican Restaurant he loves and the vibes were immaculate.

The phrase "homeless children" made her shut him down. https://t.co/KS5racHFAq — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) June 3, 2026

If the truth hurts, say ow.

They worked hard to get Pratt elected only to have democrats cheat, violate their civil rights, and no one will be held accountable. https://t.co/5cD2JL5RbL — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) June 3, 2026

If Pratt can make it to the November election, voters have to make it too big to rig. Vote for Pratt in such overwhelming numbers, the Democrats can't cheat.

They can’t handle the truth https://t.co/6WUSerx0w4 — Sunset (@Momtoagm) June 3, 2026

If @MSNBC doesn't want to report on truth then why are they still on TV https://t.co/lBE2sg3KLw — ✝💜Tammy lynn middleton💜🇺🇸MAGA🙏🕊🌺 (@Tammylynnmiddl1) June 3, 2026

To do the bidding of Democrats, of course.

The Media and their opinion ...God forbid we speak the truth 🇺🇸 https://t.co/YxAeOFrvGV — TheMrs. (@mrs4586) June 3, 2026

Speaking truth about Democrats isn't allowed.

Yep, truth to the leftists is like garlic to a vampire. https://t.co/FhIFkQVq76 — Casset (@Casset_852) June 3, 2026

Nothing terrifies these people like regular angelenos on a live mic saying what they actually think. — Rebel with snacks (@rebelwithsnacks) June 3, 2026

They can't have that.

Marxism is the order of the day in California.



Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/0zC2ydTiAO — Sandra Loftis (@Sandra_G_Loftis) June 3, 2026

A whole bunch of Democrat politicians deserve to be there, too.

we need someone to literally walk around LA and record all the streets in LA showing homelessness/filth etc. just one long vid... — jdizzo (@JdizzoTheReal) June 3, 2026

we all understand, implicitly, we are not supposed to speak the unvarnished truth. everyone here was expected to speak around the issues, to merely wink at them. the reporter cuts the interview short because she feels uncomfortable... with reality. an honesty taboo. https://t.co/rD5Rz6NfcL — Mike Solana (@micsolana) June 3, 2026

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A whole lot of voters in California are clearly sick of dancing around the truth.

These are my kind of people 😂 https://t.co/dIYiXFtSMY — Kim Chee (@kim_chee27) June 3, 2026

Those are Patriots.

Notice how the leftist Media hacks can’t stand the heat from receiving feedback on the mess in LA created by leftist cohort Karen Dum Bass. Leftist media sucks https://t.co/BMd0XOAyEt — “ TRUTH Speaker” (@FreeAdvice767) June 3, 2026

Can’t have citizens spouting off the truth now! https://t.co/ZG3lNYejFW — Rob (@fwopstop) June 3, 2026

Heaven forbid!

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