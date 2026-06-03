Leftist YouTuber Adam Mockler Demands Ben Shapiro Be Sued for the 'Crime' of Telling the Truth

Adam Mockler is another goofy Leftist Youtuber always going to bat for Hasan Piker so he'll get noticed. He took umbrage with Ben Shapiro criticizing Piker and his Uncle Cenk Uygur.

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Ben Shapiro claims Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur support "the murder of millions of jews." pic.twitter.com/5BYlNVZhq9 — Patriot Clips (@Patriot_Clips) June 2, 2026

It's the truth. Shrug.

At what point does this count as defamation? https://t.co/DteSf8KQxM — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) June 3, 2026

Defamation would require it not being true. Cenk and his nepo-nephew both openly support the destruction of Israel, the Jewish state. What exactly does Adam think that means?

When he says something that would be defamatory that's also incorrect. Hasan doesn't want Israel to exist. He's said as much many times over the years. Ben's assessment of what that means isn't cause for a lawsuit. I can't believe you'd ask someone do stupid. Lol. https://t.co/cEwrYBB5Y9 — Daniel Burton (@SciFyWriter) June 3, 2026

Truth is an absolute defense to defamation. https://t.co/lcQjfyv3hR — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 3, 2026

When it becomes false. https://t.co/thBZILqpbA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 3, 2026

And it isn't.

Never. Truth is an absolute defense against a claim of defamation. https://t.co/yJuP9FdpNU — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) June 3, 2026

When it stops being the truth... https://t.co/gEF5S07VHk — Tinashe Peter (@TinashePeter_) June 3, 2026

Is it really defamation https://t.co/JEmpha2ni9 — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) June 3, 2026

It is not.

Well when you support Hamas and say “they are a 1,000 times better (than Israel)” then you are in fact supporting the murder of Jews given that that is their raison d'être https://t.co/K9y8yECRdb pic.twitter.com/ti3wPPa1ac — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) June 3, 2026

It's simple as that.

At the point that it’s a lie, so far it’s true. https://t.co/CnKZrQhmGY — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 3, 2026

At the same point every lie leftists have said about the United States counts that’s slander https://t.co/vvjyiN7LsP — Politidoxy (@AronPolitidoxy) June 3, 2026

"Defamation is a false statement presented as fact that injures a person's or entity's reputation. It is an umbrella term that covers both written and spoken falsehoods." It's not defamation if is true. https://t.co/n9XOmnWjN5 — GunTzu (@GunTzu78) June 3, 2026

Unfortunately for Adam's assertion, Cenk and Hasan actually hate Jewish people.

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What exactly is defamation when he's speaking the truth? https://t.co/B5oOipG5VZ — MAGA4EVER (@BBrotchner) June 3, 2026

At the point you come out the closet. We're waiting. https://t.co/WiwmQRW2g9 — Boxing 💨💨💨 (@BoxinSmoke) June 3, 2026

To be fair… pretty sure Hasan openly supports the Houthis whose slogan is literally “Death to America, Death to Israel, Damn the Jews.” https://t.co/snSyqDQX9O — Corbin Joseph (@CorbinJoseph_) June 3, 2026

Adam doesn't understand defamation. https://t.co/XJIDPDMp22 — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) June 3, 2026

Among other things.

Factual statements based on @hasanthehun factual statements is not defamation.

Grow up.

Try harder.

Do better. — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) June 3, 2026

Choose better heroes.

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