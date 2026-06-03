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Leftist YouTuber Adam Mockler Demands Ben Shapiro Be Sued for the 'Crime' of Telling the Truth

justmindy
justmindy | 12:07 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Adam Mockler is another goofy Leftist Youtuber always going to bat for Hasan Piker so he'll get noticed. He took umbrage with Ben Shapiro criticizing Piker and his Uncle Cenk Uygur.

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It's the truth. Shrug.

Defamation would require it not being true. Cenk and his nepo-nephew both openly support the destruction of Israel, the Jewish state. What exactly does Adam think that means?

And it isn't.

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It is not.

It's simple as that.

Unfortunately for Adam's assertion, Cenk and Hasan actually hate Jewish people.

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Among other things.

Choose better heroes.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANTISEMITISM BEN SHAPIRO ISRAEL

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