Noah Rothman Takes Snot-Nosed, Soy-Boy Adam Mockler to the CLEANERS for Disrespecting the Troops (WATCH)

It certainly seems like MeidasTouch's Adam Mockler is making a name for himself.

Too bad that name rhymes with "wick" and starts with a "d".

Ahem.

Seems he's had yet another run-in with someone who is far smarter and more well-spoken than he is; Noah Rothman was more than happy to shut Mockler down for disrespecting the troops.

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Soros puppet at Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler gets a SERIOUS reality check from @NoahCRothman on NewsNight with Abby Phillip. Rothman even calls out Mockler for not respecting the troops:



“Adam, that's immensely ungrateful to American service personnel and the people who keep us… pic.twitter.com/Jxp3PpJtaa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 5, 2026

Post continues:

... safe every day.[Noah] After 9/11, it was by no means guaranteed that there would be no mass casualty terrorist attack on American soil in the immediate aftermath of that attack, especially since we had events in Madrid and London, etc.

What makes this even better is how calm and measured Rothman is during the back-and-forth.

Is the guy on the left even of legal drinking age? — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 5, 2026

Fair question, and we have no idea.

How did this ignorant little twerp get on CNN? — Brent Martin (@BmartinBrent) May 5, 2026

Bro, it's CNN. And even worse, it's Abby Phillip ... just sayin'.

Blue MAGA troll Mockler is clearly out of his league here with pros like Noah who do this for a living, Mockler doesn't know history much less anything about foreign policy that doesnt align with "Trump bad", but leave it to CNN to keep platforming him anyway — Grey Ghost (@MrGreyGhost1) May 5, 2026

Anything to get people to turn in and c'mon, who doesn't like watching an arrogant, annoying, troll get worked on live TV?

Heck, we're writing about it, even.

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