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Noah Rothman Takes Snot-Nosed, Soy-Boy Adam Mockler to the CLEANERS for Disrespecting the Troops (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on May 05, 2026
Meme

It certainly seems like MeidasTouch's Adam Mockler is making a name for himself.

Too bad that name rhymes with "wick" and starts with a "d".

Ahem.

Seems he's had yet another run-in with someone who is far smarter and more well-spoken than he is; Noah Rothman was more than happy to shut Mockler down for disrespecting the troops. 

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Post continues:

... safe every day.[Noah] After 9/11, it was by no means guaranteed that there would be no mass casualty terrorist attack on American soil in the immediate aftermath of that attack, especially since we had events in Madrid and London, etc.

What makes this even better is how calm and measured Rothman is during the back-and-forth. 

Fair question, and we have no idea.

Bro, it's CNN. And even worse, it's Abby Phillip ... just sayin'.

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Anything to get people to turn in and c'mon, who doesn't like watching an arrogant, annoying, troll get worked on live TV? 

Heck, we're writing about it, even.

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ABBY PHILLIP ADAM SCHIFF MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

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