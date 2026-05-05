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Justice Alito Goes OFF on Auto-Pen Justice KBJ for 'Baseless and Insulting Dissent' and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a sharp response to Jackson’s solo dissent in Callais v. Louisiana—a redistricting fight over congressional maps already ruled unconstitutional—Alito (joined by Thomas and Gorsuch) ripped her arguments as 'baseless and insulting,' accused her of trying to force 2026 elections under an illegal map just to 'avoid the appearance of partiality,' and ended by noting that it’s actually her overheated rhetoric that 'lacks restraint.' 

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In other words, Alito has officially had enough.

Hey, we've all officially had enough of Justice Jackson, so it's nice that he finally caught up.

Post continues:

... time there was an unspoken baseline that, for the highest court in the land, and really the world, you could appoint ideological opposites, but you did not cheapen the institution by lowering the intellectual bar.

But the autopen removed that baseline, and with it degraded the level of discourse and eroded the professional respect that made those relationships possible in the first place. So for someone who has spent two decades on the Court, that has to be very painful to watch, seeing an institution slide into idiocracy and performative nonsense.

Hence, Alito didn’t mince his words, and it’s not going to get better because Jackson is too stupid to understand what is going on, so she will keep escalating by adding more and more stupidity into the discourse, and those who respect the institution will get less and less patient with it.

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The auto-pen justice isn't smart enough to be on SCOTUS.

And none of us is at all surprised; when skin color and sex (even though Jackson can't tell us what a woman is) becomes the main qualification for important appointments like SCOTUS, the whole court is in danger.

Alito knows this.

That's what really pisses him off

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Tags:

JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH

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