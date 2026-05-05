Snot-Nose Who Cried on X After Scott Jennings ENDED Him Tries Same Thing With Geraldo Rivera and HOOBOY

In today's super-connected media world, it takes a lot to make a name for oneself. That being said, we're not sure that being a snot-nosed brat trying to antagonize people who are smarter than he is into confrontations that he can then go on X and cry about is the best way to do that.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, Adam Mockler is ok being known as that loser who picks a fight, loses, and then cries about it later.

You guys know Mockler; he's the little guy who got DROPPED trying to debate Scott Jennings.

Welp, he tried that with Geraldo Rivera as well ... what's interesting here is Piers Morgan's response. Watch:

Geraldo Rivera puts snot-nosed Adam Mockler in his place, telling him “don’t be a wiseass,” then Piers Morgan triggers Mockler well.



This shows that when Scott Jennings recently scolded Mockler on CNN, it was the right thing to do.



Mockler is a punk. pic.twitter.com/eVbtiiAd54 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 4, 2026

Calling him a punk gives him too much credit.

He's a child who throws a tantrum, embarrasses himself, and then pretends he didn't totally wet himself while cying about it on X.

Case in point:

I confront @GeraldoRivera after he called me a dick. pic.twitter.com/DqjJuIrM1D — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 4, 2026

Well, maybe if Mockler didn't act like one, Rivera wouldn't have called him one.

Just sayin'.

The entire left wing is humorless. They’re miserable. They can’t laugh at themselves. They want company. And someone else to blame for why they’re so miserable. So they just spread their humorless misery around. And stay miserable. And make everyone else miserable too. — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) May 5, 2026

When you spend every day being angry or upset or unpleasant in general, it can wear on you. Even when you're a youngster.

Take it easy on Adam. Puberty is hard. — SATrumpDawg (@SATrumpDawg) May 5, 2026

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Justice Alito Goes OFF on Auto-Pen Justice KBJ for 'Baseless and Insulting Dissent,' and We're Here FOR IT

All Gas, No Brains: Jessica Tarlov's Golden Era Dig at Trump Over Gas Prices FLOPS at the Pump

Scott Jennings' Response to Keith Olbermann Getting All Big and Bad About Getting Him FIRED Is PERFECTION

The Jig Is UP! Post Sharing CRAZY Details on Graham Platner's History Makes His Nazi Tat Look TAME

Tucker Carlson, Bro, Blink TWICE If You Need Help

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.