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Snot-Nose Who Cried on X After Scott Jennings ENDED Him Tries Same Thing With Geraldo Rivera and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 05, 2026
Meme

In today's super-connected media world, it takes a lot to make a name for oneself. That being said, we're not sure that being a snot-nosed brat trying to antagonize people who are smarter than he is into confrontations that he can then go on X and cry about is the best way to do that.

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Unless, of course, Adam Mockler is ok being known as that loser who picks a fight, loses, and then cries about it later.

You guys know Mockler; he's the little guy who got DROPPED trying to debate Scott Jennings.

Welp, he tried that with Geraldo Rivera as well ... what's interesting here is Piers Morgan's response. Watch:

Calling him a punk gives him too much credit.

He's a child who throws a tantrum, embarrasses himself, and then pretends he didn't totally wet himself while cying about it on X.

Case in point:

Well, maybe if Mockler didn't act like one, Rivera wouldn't have called him one.

Just sayin'. 

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When you spend every day being angry or upset or unpleasant in general, it can wear on you. Even when you're a youngster.

And fin.

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Justice Alito Goes OFF on Auto-Pen Justice KBJ for 'Baseless and Insulting Dissent' and We're Here FOR IT Sam J.
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