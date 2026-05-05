Super-Wealthy Hollyweirdo Sarah Paulson Performs the Most Tone-Deaf Protest EVER at the Met Gala (Watch)

We realize that a part of attending the Met Gala is famous, wealthy people wearing ridiculous outfits for attention, because, you know, they apparently don't get enough attention already. But when they decided to start making political statements with their ridiculous outfits, everyone became less amused and more annoyed.

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Hey, if you're a massive man who wants to wear a skirt, like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, knock yourself out.

Oh, we'll definitely point and laugh, but again, that's your prerogative. But if you're going to try to make a statement without your outfit, make sure the statement makes sense.

Case in point, Sarah Paulson's get-up was just a disaster:

Sarah Paulson wears dollar bill over her eyes to call out the ‘One Percent.’



The actress, who is worth an estimated $12 million, used her outfit to call out the world’s elite while attending the $100,000 per person Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/jWfIPdtWTn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 5, 2026

So, was she calling herself out? Because she is the world's elite. Otherwise, she wouldn't be attending the Met Gala where tickets are $100K a pop.

This was just a disaster from the get-go.

It looks like the same material, except you know she spent thousands and thousands on her gown.

Distribute her wealth. — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) May 5, 2026

She should be more than willing to do so since she's calling out the wealthy elite and stuff.

Drama queen completely removed from reality and everyday people — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) May 5, 2026

As are most Hollyweirdos.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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