Report: 12 Dead After Airplane Crash in Missouri

"BREAKING: Authorities in Missouri say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City," tweets Fox News.

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BREAKING: Authorities in Missouri say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) tweets, "This is a terrible tragedy, and I'm praying for the families of the victims involved in the crash. I'll stand ready to assist local authorities as this situation develops."

This is a terrible tragedy, and I’m praying for the families of the victims involved in the crash. I’ll stand ready to assist local authorities as this situation develops. https://t.co/WRiVPCwAn7 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 14, 2026

Update:

"Preliminary information shows a skydiving aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace P750, crashed while departing Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri at approximately 11:35 a.m. local time on June 14 with 12 people on board," tweets the Federal Aviation Administration. "At the time of the crash, the FAA was not providing air traffic control services. The @NTSB will lead the investigation and provide updates."