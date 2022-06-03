This sad, sad little man.

We understand, he has to be a cheerleader for a man who tries shaking hands with people who aren’t even there but you’d think even he would have his limits. Cheering the United States having to beg OTHER COUNTRIES for baby formula? Really?

And then demanding more coverage for the story?

Dude.

The bigger story is Biden being made aware of the issue months ago, doing nothing, shelves being bare, and then begging other countries for formula while funding the FDA more after they caused the bulk of this issue.

Government can never seem to get out of its own way.

And neither can Jon Cooper.

Remember when Biden said they were flying in 70k TONS of baby formula but it was really 70k pounds? HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so it’s really not funny but if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Biden is the arsonist who sets a house on fire and then wants applause for calling the fire department.

Shameful.

Something like that.

Not a great look for Biden OR Jon.

***

