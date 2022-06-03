This sad, sad little man.

We understand, he has to be a cheerleader for a man who tries shaking hands with people who aren’t even there but you’d think even he would have his limits. Cheering the United States having to beg OTHER COUNTRIES for baby formula? Really?

And then demanding more coverage for the story?

Dude.

BREAKING: United Airlines will be the first airline to fly baby formula into the United States THANKS to President Biden's plan! This should be a bigger story! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 2, 2022

The bigger story is Biden being made aware of the issue months ago, doing nothing, shelves being bare, and then begging other countries for formula while funding the FDA more after they caused the bulk of this issue.

Government can never seem to get out of its own way.

And neither can Jon Cooper.

Should not have happened to begin with. Just a ratings grab. Not working. https://t.co/s4bljihfkZ — Truthtellerok? (@JeriCha20600030) June 3, 2022

Remember when Biden said they were flying in 70k TONS of baby formula but it was really 70k pounds? HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so it’s really not funny but if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Biden created a problem he then tried to solve. It’s like the man who shoots you then pulls out the bullet. Thanks? https://t.co/PtJHYvxuKb — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) June 3, 2022

Biden is the arsonist who sets a house on fire and then wants applause for calling the fire department.

No we should be making it here in the USA that should be a bigger story. https://t.co/KPHeCL3YPo — Jeremy K ✝️🇺🇲 (@WeBeRolling79) June 3, 2022

This should have NEVER happened in America!!!!! Another failure of this corrupt Administration!!!!! "Let's go Brandon "!!!!!!! https://t.co/J42uGVhPnm — Freespirit (@Freespi30393459) June 3, 2022

Thanks to the Biden administration we have the formula shortage in the first place! https://t.co/hKbYvptHw1 — Doug (@WOLF4USA) June 3, 2022

The real story is that we even have to rely on other countries to support our own. Shameful. https://t.co/21Jy72Bafk — ZILLA (@zillaah707) June 3, 2022

Shameful.

Something like that.

Not a great look for Biden OR Jon.

***

