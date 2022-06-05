Gun-grabbers want you to think mass school shootings like Uvalde happen every week. That’s a LIE.

This thread from Amy Swearer is absolutely eye-opening as she went through school shooting data to show just how desperate gun-control harpies are to push a narrative that simply does not exist. Note, this is not to make light of what happened at Uvalde, it’s to illustrate how absolutely dishonest gun-grabbers really are about school shootings.

Take a look:

I'm going through 2022 school shooting data, and this is your friendly reminder that many gun control groups routinely inflate school shooting numbers to scare people into thinking Uvalde happens every week. It doesn't. Here a few of my favorite inclusions from Everytown: — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

An adult couple met with strangers to buy a car in an elementary school parking lot at midnight. The sellers tried to rob them. One woman was shot in the shoulder and injured. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

They called that a school shooting.

Are you sh*tting us?

Keep going.

A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in his car behind a school building on a Sunday. A 20-year-old was found fatally shot behind a school building at 1:00 a.m. Another man was fatally shot in a school parking lot at 6:40 am on a Sunday. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

Found BEHIND A SCHOOL BUILDING.

A school shooting.

Oh, it gets worse.

After a high school graduation ceremony, on publicly accessible tennis courts belonging to a local college, one teenager shot two other teenagers (one fatally) and fled. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

A teenager shot another teenager on an elementary school's property on a Sunday. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

There is literally one where an armed woman chased her ex-boyfriend out of the apartment, is confronted by officers near a daycare center and fatally shot…and the press release literally says the daycare center was not involved and was never in harm's way. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

An armed woman chased her ex-boyfriend out of the apartment, and she was confronted and shot by officers NEAR a daycare center … school shooting.

Are these all instances of gun violence? Yes. Are they all problematic in their own right? Yes. But packaging these as part of some "school shooting" epidemic is dishonest nonsense. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

Dishonest nonsense is putting it nicely.

Sneaky, manipulative, harpy cows is more like it.

My God, they literally count a cop who shot himself in his own vehicle vaguely near an elementary school. Presumably overnight. In mid-JULY. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

Vaguely near a school, in the middle of July.

We've got a 25-year-old fatally shot [and I quote here] "near a school playground." On a Sunday evening. A 17-year-old fatally shot outside of an elementary school…on Veteran's Day, when school wasn't in session. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

Near a school playground.

Veteran’s Day … seeing a pattern yet?

It doesn't get less absurd. They include an instance where, after a night game for an adult league flag football league, a man fatally shot a member of the opposing team because of an on-field dispute…solely because it happened behind an elementary school. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 3, 2022

Behind. An. Elementary. School.

Woof. I've discovered the "no one injured" filter and let me tell you, some of these are absolute doozies. We've got an instance where a stray bullet struck a window of an elementary school while no one was inside the building. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILDINGS?!

We've got "a couple shots fired near a middle school baseball field on a Friday evening while a 20 year old and friends were taking batting practice," apparently not directed at anyone associated with the school, and as far as anyone can tell there were no injuries. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

20-year-old.

Not even a student

Nobody was even shot at.

But since they could HEAR THEM … school shooting.

There are bullets hitting the outside wall of a middle school gym in the early morning before anyone was on the campus, likely during an unrelated drive-by shooting. MORE adults in a flag football league getting into fights. No injuries this time, just a warning shot. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Unreal.

No, you know what, it’s all too real.

*Guys these examples are all just from the 2021-2022 school year numbers* — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

This is where it gets really interesting.

A bit tangential, but I'm also finding WAY more stories of school SROs protecting kids than I knew about previously. Like, did you know that in March, an SRO at a Woodbridge, VA, middle school confronted a man armed with a rifle and shotgun? — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

An SRO protected the school? GET OUTTA HERE. We were told that doesn’t happen.

Shocker, the media didn’t cover it.

Woodbridge isn't that from me and I had no idea. The armed man threatened during a domestic dispute in a nearby home, then fired off a shotgun round on school property. Staff members rightly notified the SRO, who requested additional officers and locked down the school. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Once that was done, he confronted the armed man (outside of the school as he cut through property near the side of the school building) and arrested him. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

And another.

Atlanta in March, an SRO shot and wounded a parent who showed up brandishing a gun at high school students and staff during school dismissal. She's been charged with a whole bathtub full of criminal offenses. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

And another.

Just last month in Florida, an SRO fatally shot a man who drove through a high school breezeway while classes where in session, crashed his car into a tree, ran into the school auditorium, and fought with a staff member. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Everyone is over here whining about "but Everytown counts 'gunfire at schools' and not 'school shootings'" as though this is somehow now an honest framing of the issue. So let's do some other databases. EducationWeek: https://t.co/cdBtqsMKes — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Same problems of broadly tying in "things that happen near schools" with "school shootings." 4 teens get into a fight in a parking lot outside of a nighttime basketball game? Now a school shooting. Same for an adult man shot in a parking lot during high school basketball game. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Wow.

Student shot near a school AFTER the basketball game? Now a school shooting. Student shot in a parking lot 45 minutes after school ended? Now a school shooting. Interpersonal dispute after school in a parking lot? Now a school shooting. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

On a basketball team's charter bus, after practice on the way to get dinner, a player's gun discharged inside his bag and struck a team trainer. This is now a school shooting. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

A gang-related incident outside of a school stadium in a parking lot? Congrats. Now a school shooting. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

Oh, look, CHDS calls anything a "shooting incident" using the same parameters as Everytown, so they can regurgitate some absurdly high numbers of "school shooting incidents" that tells us almost nothing about student safety but does manipulate people. https://t.co/P7cFrj5O19 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

All we can do at this point is shake our heads.

You really think gun control advocates don't use these absurd framings "prove" we need extreme gun control because students are perpetually in danger? Oh, look, Sandy Hook Promise using numbers from a database that replicates Everytown's parameters.https://t.co/eAkHdj7vGE — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

So let me repeat: this isn't about justifying some "acceptable" number of school shootings or being fine with non-school violence. It's about groups intentionally manipulating people's perception of the problem so that they're more likely to side with an extreme policy approach. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2022

All of this.

***

