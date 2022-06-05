Gun-grabbers want you to think mass school shootings like Uvalde happen every week. That’s a LIE.

This thread from Amy Swearer is absolutely eye-opening as she went through school shooting data to show just how desperate gun-control harpies are to push a narrative that simply does not exist. Note, this is not to make light of what happened at Uvalde, it’s to illustrate how absolutely dishonest gun-grabbers really are about school shootings.

Take a look:

They called that a school shooting.

Are you sh*tting us?

Keep going.

Found BEHIND A SCHOOL BUILDING.

A school shooting.

Oh, it gets worse.

An armed woman chased her ex-boyfriend out of the apartment, and she was confronted and shot by officers NEAR a daycare center … school shooting.

Trending

Dishonest nonsense is putting it nicely.

Sneaky, manipulative, harpy cows is more like it.

Vaguely near a school, in the middle of July.

Near a school playground.

Veteran’s Day … seeing a pattern yet?

Behind. An. Elementary. School.

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BUILDINGS?!

20-year-old.

Not even a student

Nobody was even shot at.

But since they could HEAR THEM … school shooting.

Unreal.

No, you know what, it’s all too real.

This is where it gets really interesting.

An SRO protected the school? GET OUTTA HERE. We were told that doesn’t happen.

Shocker, the media didn’t cover it.

And another.

And another.

Wow.

All we can do at this point is shake our heads.

All of this.

***

