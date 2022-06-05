Awww yes, the infamous actress who was made famous because Trump blocked her for being an annoying troll. Hey, no one ever accused the Left of having high standards for who they celebrate, and under Trump, the more obnoxious and LOUD people were, the more the Left cheered them on.

That’s what happens when your entire political ideal is built on emotions and bumper sticker talking points.

She really thought she could ‘speak for all of us’, that’s cute.

Or she was trolling – maybe both.

I speak for all when I say we'd all rather pay the Putin price hike than have the former guy in office. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 4, 2022

Putin’s price hike.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We wondered who that 30% of Americans who still think Biden is doing a good job were. Not the brightest bulbs, that’s for sure.

Everyone's savings and 401K should be up right now if you made good life decisions. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 4, 2022

Ummm … what?

Yeah, this didn’t go so hot.

Hahaha the ratio tells a different story. — Icecinder will never comply (@Icecinder) June 5, 2022

Ugh I should've known who this muted acct was. — Stacey Mayo (@staceylmayo) June 5, 2022

I’m always amazed at the arrogance of someone who says they speak for everyone. No, you certainly do not. — Lori – Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) June 5, 2022

How much do you charge the DNC per tweet? — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) June 5, 2022

Whatever it is, they’re overpaying.

Speak for yourself. I’ll take some mean tweets and $1.89 a gallon — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) June 4, 2022

Hey, they said please.

You speak for fewer than you and your minions would have us believe. — Dad (@NorvR) June 5, 2022

Impressive, eh?

You don’t speak for me, so your statement is a lie Also, my 401K is down — ULTRA Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀of Tik Tok (@BellaPelosi) June 5, 2022

Yeah I'm sure the families that can't afford to live anymore are happy that you speak for them. Thanks for that. — Jeff Blaha (@TheBlaha3) June 4, 2022

Totally.

***

