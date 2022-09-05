Marc Elias knows he’s Marc Elias, right?

If there is any topic he should avoid writing, tweeting, or talking about it is definitely elections. And pretending Biden was somehow justified in threatening … sorry … WARNING Republicans about voter suppression?

REALLY?!

Look at the picture he used even:

Biden offered the following warning to Republicans: “History has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression over voters’ rights. And it will be even less kind for those who side with election subversion.” Let us hope he is correct.https://t.co/AZMuXg2H65 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 4, 2022

From Democracy Docket:

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republicans have launched a massive election subversion effort aimed at undermining the accurate counting of ballots and certification of election results. The risk of domestic election subversion by the GOP is now a greater risk to free and fair elections than foreign interference. It was against this backdrop that President Joe Biden gave a national prime-time address on Thursday, Sept. 1 on the growing risks the Republican Party poses to the future of democracy. The president’s central thesis was simple: The Republican Party is controlled by Trump sycophants (what Biden called “MAGA Republicans”) who are systematically undermining American democracy.

Systematically undermining American democracy. Dude, Democrats are in charge of EVERYTHING.

Standing before Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden captured the immediacy of the threat facing our country this November: “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win, or they were cheated.” Yet, that is exactly what Republicans say they believe. And it is what we have seen Republicans insist in nearly every close election in the last two years.

Don’t mind us, we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

Elias wouldn’t actually know or even care about what Republicans really think even if we wasted our time, broke out the puppets and crayons, and tried to explain it to him.

S-l-o-w-l-y.

If a picture says of thousand words. I believe you are a domestic theat to democracy. Your optics are horrible. — iambord (@iambord4) September 5, 2022

Seriously horrible.

You did more to damage confidence in our elections by suing to subvert even the most basic election security measures in 2020 than anyone in modern history. https://t.co/rfODniY3fB — Stacey – Radical Federalism & Move the Lines Now (@ScotsFyre) September 5, 2022

That’s weird that he trashed Stacey Abrams… https://t.co/ZDlHpVRkdo — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 5, 2022

Right?

Weird.

Like Hillary Clinton? Stacey Abrams? You are a liar who,preys on the mind of the weak minded. https://t.co/3x4OxwZrKd — Roger Harmon (@RogerHa16981722) September 4, 2022

Fun fun.

'Those who side with election subversion..' Sounds like Democrats to me. https://t.co/s5iS2BTEsQ — MizD (@donwill94062871) September 4, 2022

It was Democrats who ‘fortified’ the election in 2020.

But sure, pretend it’s Republicans who are the problem.

***

Related:

‘Ya’ did a racism’: Blue-check troll account The USA Singers TROUNCED for saying Black for Trump have ‘sh*t for brains’

Crazy pot, MEET KETTLE: Taylor Lorenz has a beef with a ‘certain class of media reporters’ who report on the horrible crap she says and LOL (watch)

WOW, a whole new LOW! Another day, another Biden poll that spells BAD news for both him AND his party (hellooo midterms!)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!