CBS ROASTED for Pushing Americans to 'Treat' Themselves to Cicada Recipes

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 10, 2024
Meme

The media keeps trying to make eating bugs a thing. They're playing the same game they played with gas stove bans -- 1.) they're not happening, 2.) it's a right-wing conspiracy, 3.) okay, it's happening, 4.) here's why it's a good thing it's happening.

Advertisement

We're not eating the bugs. The journalists at CBS and every other outlet are free to chomp on some deep fried cicadas, but we'll stick with chicken and steak, thanks.

They write:

You deserve a treat – and this spring, Mother Nature is providing a seemingly endless supply. Trillions of cicadas are emerging from the ground after a years-long absence, and any one of them could be part of your next meal

Yes, you can eat the Brood XIX and Brood XIII cicadas. And this is how to do it. 

During a different cicada emergence in 2021, Montclair State University Assistant Professor of Anthropology Cortni Borgerson said that the insects, which only come out of the ground every 13 or 17 years, can be a valuable source of food. In many areas of the world, eating insects is a staple.

It's so telling what their vision for our collective future is if they think eating cicadas is a 'treat' in any way, shape, and form.

Advertisement

Ours, too.

Amen.

Hahahahaha.

Yes they are.

A long, long time ago.

They are the embodiment of 'rules for thee, but not for me.'

Make it very clear their rules don't apply to us, either.

And if anyone makes a face, they lose.

Also, still not eating the bugs. Even if they do this.

So do we.

We also see what you did there.

Advertisement

Brutal, but fair.

Oh, bank on it.

There will be some 'problematic' issue with cicadas down the road and we won't be able to eat them, either.

He said it, not us.

Yeah, remember when eating bugs was a racist, right-wing conspiracy?

Good times.

We all know why.

First and last.

Cause we're still not eating the bugs.

It's quite the ratio.

Advertisement

Ew.

We can imagine what it might be, though.

We're glad we're not the only ones who caught the 'bugs = treat' line.

Says a lot about how they envision our lives: miserable, where we get a 'treat' of bugs every 17 years.

Hard pass, CBS.

