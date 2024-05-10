CBS ROASTED for Pushing Americans to 'Treat' Themselves to Cicada Recipes

The media keeps trying to make eating bugs a thing. They're playing the same game they played with gas stove bans -- 1.) they're not happening, 2.) it's a right-wing conspiracy, 3.) okay, it's happening, 4.) here's why it's a good thing it's happening.

We're not eating the bugs. The journalists at CBS and every other outlet are free to chomp on some deep fried cicadas, but we'll stick with chicken and steak, thanks.

You deserve a treat – and this spring, Mother Nature is providing a seemingly endless supply. Here are some cicada recipes to try. https://t.co/jXRt3pBh6Y — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 10, 2024

They write:

During a different cicada emergence in 2021, Montclair State University Assistant Professor of Anthropology Cortni Borgerson said that the insects, which only come out of the ground every 13 or 17 years, can be a valuable source of food. In many areas of the world, eating insects is a staple.

It's so telling what their vision for our collective future is if they think eating cicadas is a 'treat' in any way, shape, and form.

my favorite cicada recipe is to feed them to a chicken, then eat the chicken — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 10, 2024

Ours, too.

Get bent. — Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) May 10, 2024

Amen.

Great hire for the food and wine section! pic.twitter.com/cAfkfyT7Jb — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 10, 2024

Hahahahaha.

The bugs eating Walter Cronkite are spinning in his grave... — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) May 10, 2024

Yes they are.

CBS had good journalists once upon a time…many years ago. pic.twitter.com/2kIa2Yvx5e — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) May 10, 2024

A long, long time ago.

Remember - the people telling you to eat the bugs will never, ever eat the bugs.



The people telling you to do without AC in the summer will never, ever do without AC in the summer.



The people telling you to live in the pods will never, ever live in the pods. — Arthur X. Fortune (@CBove1) May 10, 2024

They are the embodiment of 'rules for thee, but not for me.'

Make it very clear their rules don't apply to us, either.

You first. The whole newsroom. On air. — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) May 10, 2024

And if anyone makes a face, they lose.

Also, still not eating the bugs. Even if they do this.

So do we.

We also see what you did there.

Oh you missed the best one. Here... try this:



- 5 Cicadas

- 8 ounces of Avocado Oil

- A pinch of Adobo and Lemon Pepper



Mix all of this in a bowl until everything looks to be evenly covered.



Now you can shove them up your ass one by one if you think this is going to catch on. — Ken (@KenJSDev) May 10, 2024

Brutal, but fair.

Yeah, sure. Then you tell us there is some sort of cicada flu and we will all die from consuming them or that cicadas can cause your chloresterol to rise or something dire. — NanaBanana (@EmJHarris2) May 10, 2024

Oh, bank on it.

There will be some 'problematic' issue with cicadas down the road and we won't be able to eat them, either.

You deserve a helicopter. https://t.co/y6sAy2ABlS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 10, 2024

He said it, not us.

Yeah, remember when eating bugs was a racist, right-wing conspiracy?

Good times.

Ask yourself: Why is the media trying to get us to eat bugs? https://t.co/yUOUO4uWgy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 10, 2024

We all know why.

First and last.

Cause we're still not eating the bugs.

Go to hell and take your ratio with you. https://t.co/k36D9YRuUl — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 10, 2024

It's quite the ratio.

There are rarely enough cicadas around because my husband's dog eats them.



He eats cat poop so that doesnt say much for the taste of them https://t.co/jTBq09uO6m — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 10, 2024

Ew.

I have something that CBS News can eat, but saying what it is would get me booted from X. https://t.co/7U6fo54Ypr — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) May 10, 2024

We can imagine what it might be, though.

Understand, they want us enslaved without access to all the things they have access to.



The headline rhetoric alone, "You deserve a treat, here's a bug." is extremely demeaning.



They've become completely emboldened. https://t.co/whpLOF908T — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 10, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones who caught the 'bugs = treat' line.

Says a lot about how they envision our lives: miserable, where we get a 'treat' of bugs every 17 years.

Hard pass, CBS.