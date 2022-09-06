Ok, so we know sing language interpreters have very expressive faces when they’re interpreting, that’s part of what they do to make sure those who can’t hear are experiencing what is being said just as closely as those who can hear. But deep down, we can’t help but wonder if this gal heard what Biden said about big pharma and even she couldn’t help but make a face.

A face that reads, ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me right now?’

Maybe President Pudding Brains forgot, but he was the president who wanted Americans to be forcibly vaccinated and masked and when that didn’t happen, he told those same Americans they would get sick and die over the winter.

But sure, ‘we’ beat big pharma!

Watch:

Biden: "We beat Pharma this year. We beat Pharma this year." pic.twitter.com/cL5uhaqImX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2022

No, Joe, big pharma owns YOU. We’ve seen it firsthand.

Oh, and the look on her FACE … HA HA HA HA HA HA

wth is he talking, er, yelling about? — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) September 5, 2022

Fair point.

We think he said they beat big pharma but ultimately, who knows?

Laughs in Pfizer…..!! — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) September 5, 2022

Beat them? You mean, completely colludes with them and giving them billions in taxpayer money. 😒 — Mama 🐻 (@lizzyscardinal) September 5, 2022

Big Pharma sure got rich(er) during the lockdowns.

Yup.

Are they trying to make Biden have a medical episode? — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 5, 2022

What does this even mean? — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) September 5, 2022

It means Biden thinks we’re all too stupid to remember his EO that reversed affordable insulin on his first day in office.







