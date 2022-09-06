Ok, so we know sing language interpreters have very expressive faces when they’re interpreting, that’s part of what they do to make sure those who can’t hear are experiencing what is being said just as closely as those who can hear. But deep down, we can’t help but wonder if this gal heard what Biden said about big pharma and even she couldn’t help but make a face.

A face that reads, ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me right now?’

Maybe President Pudding Brains forgot, but he was the president who wanted Americans to be forcibly vaccinated and masked and when that didn’t happen, he told those same Americans they would get sick and die over the winter.

But sure, ‘we’ beat big pharma!

Watch:

No, Joe, big pharma owns YOU. We’ve seen it firsthand.

Oh, and the look on her FACE … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair point.

We think he said they beat big pharma but ultimately, who knows?

Big Pharma sure got rich(er) during the lockdowns.

Yup.

It means Biden thinks we’re all too stupid to remember his EO that reversed affordable insulin on his first day in office.

