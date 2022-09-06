Full transparency from this editor, we had not heard of Tom MacDonald before this video made our radar. We’ve spent days being angry (hurt) after watching the president smear nearly 75 million of us because he’s worried they’re going to lose in November. This was not a speech given by a confident president, this was not a speech given by a country-loving president … this was a speech given by a small puppet of a man who is desperate to cling to power.

And nothing more.

MacDonald explained further why Republicans shouldn’t be mad about the speech and he just NAILED it.

Watch.

I know everyone is mad at Joe Biden but…don’t be. pic.twitter.com/MzrSGrj8N9 — Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) September 4, 2022

Looking like a pale Skeletor.

These are the same people who think a woman is anyone with an imagination who identifies as one.

These are the same people who tanked the economy …

And on and on and on.

HE’S RIGHT.

🔥 — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 5, 2022

Straight-up fire.

B-b-b-bingo!

Thank you for speaking the truth and not afraid to do so. — Ken (@FedUpKen) September 4, 2022

And for reminding people on the Right why they shouldn’t let President Silver Alert make them mad.

We need so much more of this.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

