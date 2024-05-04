Almost Snakes on a Plane? Miami TSSSsssSSSA Snags a Bag of Snakes From Passenger's Pants

We have heard the saying ants in your pants but snakes? NOPE. This story is wild! TSA found a bag with 2 small snakes in a passenger's pants. There are not many details as to why the passenger was trying to transport the snakes, and we are not really sure we want to know why as this author is not a huge fan of the slithering creatures.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

The internet of course had a SSSsssSSSuper time commenting on the post. We have to be honest we hate snakes so much that we never watched 'Snakes On a Plane' the movie and we would NEVER want to see it play out in real life.

My guess is, the guy breeds exotic snakes, or works for someone who does. The breeder sold that pair, and the smuggler was on his way to deliver them. No one seems to know what kind of snake they are. They must be very rare, to be flown that way to another country. — Judith Arnett (@JudithArnett1) May 3, 2024

We saw a lot of people just saying they were corn snakes but we like the creativity of making up a whole story for the dude. LOL

Is that a snake in your pants? — Phil (@Phil_at_sea) May 1, 2024

Being that we are on the internet we were very disappointed that more people did not make this comment. You all should be ashamed of yourselves and hide your head in shame. *Insert Beavis Laugh Heh Heh Heh Heh*

Y’all had a golden opportunity to quote, or reference, ‘Snakes on a Plane’ and ya blew it. — Preston (@TheBelch86) May 3, 2024

The TSA is not known for its sense of humor but WE made sure to do it and so did the Associated Press. Not that we are trying to be in the same category as the AP but we digress.

Snakes almost on a plane: TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants https://t.co/mr6sMJdTtS — The Associated Press (@AP) May 4, 2024

LOL! Indeed.

Some of you are so weird. https://t.co/arKVRiTScN — Drache Energie (@feignedidentity) May 4, 2024

People in general are weirdos, but there were not AS MANY weirdos as we expected on this story. So we consider that a win for the internet.

Strap in guys. It is only May. We are pretty sure with spring upon us, warmer weather will allow the Leftist protest freaks to begin to burn stuff and the election heat will be ramping up, we will be dealing with a lot of SNAKES in the grass not just in this dude's pants.

