As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden tried to paint MAGA Republicans as evil rich people who believe Wall Street built this country. Now, we don’t know about you guys but we don’t remember any Republican claiming any such thing, that would be a huge mistake.

But you know who has made a whole lot from their connection to Wall Street?

This MOFO right here and others like him.

We understand something that MAGA Republicans in Congress don't. Wall Street didn’t build this country. Working people did. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 5, 2022

The People’s Pundit wrote a pretty exceptional thread taking this claim apart:

Wall Street funded @HillaryClinton over Donald Trump 3 to 1. Wall Street funded @JoeBiden 6 to 1 over Donald Trump. Consequently, nobody in the administration “beat” Big Pharma. They are Big Pharma. It’s black and white. We need to agree on some demonstrably true facts here. https://t.co/tnYlhzyz5a — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 6, 2022

Wall Street funded Biden six times more than they funded Trump.

Wall Street funded Hillary three times more than they funded Trump.

Democrats are by, for and of the rich.

Sorry, not sorry.

There’s this great resource we all used to go to before everyone was a partisan shill to find out who funded who. It’s called @OpenSecretsDC and I am a little confused why they let people get away with lies like that. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 6, 2022

Because the media doesn’t GAF about actually holding Biden accountable.

Say what you want about Donald Trump, but he is not funded by Wall Street. Many of his own party still were in 2016 and that was a great source of problems for him and his movement. But @MittRomney was the last GOP candidate for POTUS backed by Wall Street. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 6, 2022

The last Republican who was backed by Wall Street might as well be a Democrat these days.

Yep. Industry hedges their bets, but the disparity between Biden and Trump from both Wall Street and Big Pharma was historically massive. How any journalists could take themselves seriously allowing @JoeBiden to make claims like that, I don’t know. https://t.co/ChaYxKzKH6 — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 6, 2022

Sorry, but we all know journalists would rather swallow their own heads than actually cover Trump or Biden fairly.

Here is "Securities & Investment Industry (Wall Street) Congressional Campaign Contributions" over time. Knew I had this somewhere and should probably update it to current figures. By August 2020, @JoeBiden received nearly $5B from Wall Street compared to < $1.5B for Trump. pic.twitter.com/sVSsQeGPH8 — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 6, 2022

Damn.

Just as the DOJ, FBI and #MSM buried the Hunter Biden laptop, Pfizer conveniently slow rolled vaccine data till after the 2020 election to not give Trump a huge boost. Of course Biden repaid them many times over! — Pedro (@iu77bu81) September 6, 2022

And then claimed he beat them.

Yup.

He’s a real douchebag.

But you knew that.

***

***

