As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden tried to paint MAGA Republicans as evil rich people who believe Wall Street built this country. Now, we don’t know about you guys but we don’t remember any Republican claiming any such thing, that would be a huge mistake.

But you know who has made a whole lot from their connection to Wall Street?

This MOFO right here and others like him.

The People’s Pundit wrote a pretty exceptional thread taking this claim apart:

Wall Street funded Biden six times more than they funded Trump.

Wall Street funded Hillary three times more than they funded Trump.

Democrats are by, for and of the rich.

Sorry, not sorry.

Because the media doesn’t GAF about actually holding Biden accountable.

The last Republican who was backed by Wall Street might as well be a Democrat these days.

Sorry, but we all know journalists would rather swallow their own heads than actually cover Trump or Biden fairly.

Damn.

And then claimed he beat them.

Yup.

He’s a real douchebag.

But you knew that.

