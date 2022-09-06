Wow, Karine Jean-Pierre seriously accused Trump of stealing the election. Wow wow.

That makes her a danger to our Democracy, right? A Democrat we should cast out or something. Sorry, not sorry, but Biden was quite clear about how SUPER DUPER AWFUL it is for anyone to question a free and fair election, so that’s it, KJP is an extremist or a terrorist.

Right?

DOMESTIC TERRORIST!

There it is.

Dana Loesch with the take DOWN:

We love it when Dana takes stupid down.

We especially love it when she uses their own words to do so.

Mr. Loesch chimed in as well.

ABSOLUTELY!

But it’s different… she changed her hairstyle. — Eric | Positive Movement (@PositiveMoveme4) September 6, 2022

Oh, that’s right. Our bad.

Heh.

She's said this about abrams and Kemp as well — Ecm1031 (@ecm1031) September 6, 2022

Seems KJP has a long history of accusing Republicans of stealing elections.

She's such a clownshow. Hard to be even worse than Peppermint Patty — Sad Persian Girl (@Isabellecurve) September 6, 2022

We never thought anyone would make us miss Little Red Lying Hood.

Guess we were wrong.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

