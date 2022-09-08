Geraldo Rivera is trending on Twitter this morning, and the little ‘write-up’ they put with his name is that his tweet is being discussed. Right. You never want to trend on Twitter because your ‘tweet is being discussed,’ because THAT means you’re getting your ass dragged up and down the platform for saying something stupid.

And in the case of this tweet from Geraldo, it’s accurate.

Election Deniers depress me. I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections.

For all his positive accomplishments, and there are many, I could never support him again.

Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re 2d rate. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 7, 2022

So Hillary Clinton depressed Geraldo?

So Stacey Abrams depressed Geraldo?

Hell, we bet Al Gore DEVASTATED him in 2000.

Oh wait, it’s ok when Democrats question an election … just not Trump or any other Republican.

There were many, many, MANY election deniers before Trump, Jerry. Sheesh.

Why aren't you also upset at election deniers like Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and every Democrat who objected to the 2016 Presidential electors as well? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 8, 2022

He’s not upset because he’s a giant hack.

Did you read? https://t.co/W0BE1oj1fX Are you ok with “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.“ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 8, 2022

Of course, he’s ok with Democrats ‘fortifying’ the election.

He’s far too busy being depressed by Trump to pay attention to what really happened.

Are Stacey Abrams and Hillary in the room Geraldo? — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 8, 2022

Ugh, we hope not.

That’s terrifying.

And whiny.

Hi there. So do you ratio often? No, but when I do, I ration big — Murphy's Law Incarnate (@DaveMattWright) September 8, 2022

Democrats have denied every presidential election they lost since 2000. Let's also throw in the GA governor's race that the current WH Press Sec. denied. You have the same energy for them? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 7, 2022

Abrams and Clinton still, to this day, claim their elections were stolen from them. Crazy how Trump has caused them to be election deniers. 🤡🤡 — Helvidius Priscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 8, 2022

Dude Democrats have been doing this for years. You seriously need to go hang out with your new chosen party. — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) September 8, 2022

Does that one depress you too, Geraldo? We’ll wait.

