Can someone explain why any woman would vote Democrat at this point? Recession. Inflation. Food shortages. Crumbling public schools. Crime. The southern border is leaking like a sieve. Taxes going up. 87% of this country that does not have school loan debt being forced to pay off the debt of the 13% that does.

Oh, we suppose if you’re completely dense and think women only care about their vaginas and the ability to murder an unborn child, this tweet from John Collins might make sense.

Can someone explain why any woman would vote Republican at this point? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 6, 2022

This is just such a sad and misogynistic take.

Assuming women only care about one thing … not to mention there are plenty of women who are very much pro-life. But hey, if this tweet makes John Boy feel like he’s fighting the good fight for poor women so he can pat himself on the back for it, more power to him.

That being said, this did NOT go so hot for the rando who we normally wouldn’t cover if he didn’t say something so stupid.

Try mansplaining it to them how your world view is superior to theirs. Women love that. — Freedom over everything. (@lptruefreedom) September 6, 2022

We totally love it.

Totally.

Common sense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 6, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Concern for their families? Education for their children? — Jon Christenson, STS 🦬 ☕ (@Melanchthon61) September 6, 2022

Not all women enjoy endless government spending and killing babies, John. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) September 7, 2022

True story.

Then the women showed up to educate John … and it got really bumpy for him.

Because moms are women. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) September 7, 2022

Because the alternative is losing our feminine identity in the name of inclusion. If you’re trans, be a woman or a man, not a trans woman/man.

No one needs that extra classification except for their doctor.

It’s just another way for men to supplant women.

Leave women alone. — June (@junebotprolly) September 7, 2022

Leave women alone.

That works.

Hi. Woman here 🙋🏻‍♀️ I went from blue to red in the last two years. Why? Because the left actually *hates* women and children – along with everything else they claim to stand for #BidenTurnedMeMAGA — Hear Me Roar (@freyas_house) September 7, 2022

Because we don't think biological males should compete against women

Because we don't ascribe to the progressive agenda

Because we support school choice for ALL CHILDREN.

Because we don't want children to be sexualized.

Because we value the sanctity of life.

And so on, and so on. — Cindy (@asheborn57) September 7, 2022

And so on, and so on.

Schools — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) September 8, 2022

Because we support the financial success of all people with great economic policies- not stagnant ones that keep people in poverty. — Living the Dream (@WillsBossyMom) September 7, 2022

1/ I don't vote with my lady parts. I vote with my brain. I'm for limited gov't, individual rights, personal responsibility. The GOP is not perfect but shares more of those values than the Democrats do. — 🌴🌊⛱️🌞Peach fuzz🌞⛱️🌊🌴 (@Peachfu08019815) September 7, 2022

Because we aren't satisfied taking a back seat to mentally ill men who feel they're entitled to our spaces and experiences. Because we don't think killing babies is a good thing. Because we don't want runaway inflation to kill the dreams of our families. — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) September 7, 2022

Ask a stupid question, right ladies?

Because I want to. Any other questions? — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 8, 2022

And THERE it is.

Why WOULDN’T we vote Republican?

