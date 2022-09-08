Can someone explain why any woman would vote Democrat at this point? Recession. Inflation. Food shortages. Crumbling public schools. Crime. The southern border is leaking like a sieve. Taxes going up. 87% of this country that does not have school loan debt being forced to pay off the debt of the 13% that does.

Oh, we suppose if you’re completely dense and think women only care about their vaginas and the ability to murder an unborn child, this tweet from John Collins might make sense.

This is just such a sad and misogynistic take.

Assuming women only care about one thing … not to mention there are plenty of women who are very much pro-life. But hey, if this tweet makes John Boy feel like he’s fighting the good fight for poor women so he can pat himself on the back for it, more power to him.

That being said, this did NOT go so hot for the rando who we normally wouldn’t cover if he didn’t say something so stupid.

We totally love it.

Totally.

Ding ding ding.

Trending

True story.

Then the women showed up to educate John … and it got really bumpy for him.

Leave women alone.

That works.

And so on, and so on.

Ask a stupid question, right ladies?

And THERE it is.

Why WOULDN’T we vote Republican?

***

Related:

OOF! RedSteeze (brutally) helps Glenn Kessler get his fact-check on Hillary Clinton’s claim about classified emails RIGHT and LOL

Geraldo Rivera ignoring ACTUAL election deniers to blame Trump for ‘depressing’ him and undermining faith in elections BACKFIRES bigly

Released EARLY?! Andy Ngô’s thread on #Memphis gunman shines DAMNING light on Democrats caring more about the CRIMINAL than the victim

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John Collinsmisogynistrepublicanswomen