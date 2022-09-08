Imagine if a Trump supporter acted this way about a Biden supporter being shot and killed.

Awful.

Gosh, we’d hate to see this woman get famous for something like this … right? We probably shouldn’t share it and stuff because you know she wouldn’t want to be seen for the miserable, horrible, ugly person she really is by millions and millions of people.

*cough cough*

Watch:

Really have no words for how awful this is.

Forget politics, you’d think someone would just have sympathy for another human being losing their lives in such a violent way. BUT you know, Biden has really done a bang-up job of dehumanizing, vilifying, and objectifying Trump supporters, so in her mind, she’s laughing about the death of someone who ‘deserved it’.

Conservatives are the ones destroying the country, being violent, and dangerous.

Totally.

She’s gleeful that a Trump supporter was killed. Now I don’t like to wish harm upon anyone, but dare god some people really do try you. 🤦🏼 — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) September 7, 2022

The left is the most hateful of all. — Wade Williams ✝️🎮 (@Wade_Says) September 7, 2022

Remember guys, They’re “The Tolerant Left” — Garet 🐻 (@LeafGreenCX) September 7, 2022

Not a worse city in America than Portland. — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) September 7, 2022

San Francisco says hello. — Inflationary Tale The Libertarian Sage (@Sagedonesaid) September 7, 2022

Fair point.

HA.

She’s wearing a mask. Outside. In 2022. I’m confused, why is anyone interested in her opinion? — Tahoe Slice (@Jeff18842163) September 7, 2022

These clips should be used in campaign ads across the country — Rebecca R.🇺🇸 (@VRWCmama) September 7, 2022

Absolutely.

Ahem, GOP?

***

Related:

BUT TRUUUMP: The View’s HARPIES find a way to smear 74 million Americans as racists, white supremacists, and misogynists (watch)

Desperate MUCH?! Blue Virginia BUSTED deliberately cropping Black Virginians out of pic to make Youngkin and other VA Repubs look racist

Mansplain to us, WE LOVE IT: Leftist ‘husband’ gets WAY MORE than he asks for questioning women on why they’d ever vote Republican

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!