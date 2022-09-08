So these geniuses think 75 million voters chose Trump because of white supremacy. Holy HELL they’re dumb.

What sort of empty-headed ninny muggin takes this show and the opinions of these harpies seriously? You know what, don’t answer that.

Just don’t.

We’re pretty sure we don’t want to know.

Their token ‘conservative’ (ha ha ha ha ha ha) Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t seem to understand why Trump resonates with the working class, so Sunny Hostin and Joy BeHAG chimed in blaming racism and white supremacy. Way to set this all up, Alyssa.

Watch:

"Conservative," Alyssa Farah Griffin says she doesn't understand why working-class folks resonate with Trump.

The rest of The View cast scoffs at the idea and Sunny Hostin says what resonated with his 74 million voters was "white supremacy." Joy credits "racism." pic.twitter.com/wICJHuUjm3 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2022

Maybe the only qualification needed to be a host on The View is to be a vapid, non-thinking, angry lawn flamingo.

Great job with that gig, Alyssa. You’re the perfect conservative for that show …

It only got worse.

Incapable of understanding Hillary's flaws and why the country hates her personally, The View agrees with AOC that there's "terrible misogyny in this country," as Sunny says.

Sunny also blames opposition to AOC on sexism and not her terrible policies and idiotic takes. pic.twitter.com/uAayBFK3i5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2022

So not only are 74 million Americans white supremacists, but they’re misogynists as well.

Sunny was really swinging for the dummy-fences today.

Sara Haines pushes back and argues that the opposition is to her progressive politics and warns of extremes.

"Her ideas are amazing … I don't think she has an executable plan which is what so many people differ on. Which is yeah, it sounds lovely, but how do we pay for that?" pic.twitter.com/nUxo5SbEYy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2022

Joy says America is backwards for not electing a woman yet and equating it to liberal politics.

And instead of promoting prominent and popular conservative women, faux "conservative" Alyssa Farah Griffin gushes about Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/rKMpqS8z8V — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2022

Nah, Joy is backwards.

I’ll use initials to express my thoughts on this subject: BS — John Hitchler (@hitchlerj) September 8, 2022

That works.

***

***

