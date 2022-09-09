As Twitchy readers know, professor, feminist, and critical race theorist Uju Anya said some pretty effed-up things about Queen Elizabeth as she lay dying yesterday, and then even more effed-up after the Queen passed. We won’t bore you with any more details about her tweets, but if even Jeff Bezos thought they were nasty (he called her out), you KNOW they were bad.

Anya is a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. They did release a statement on her comments … but that seems like the only action they’re willing to take:

And? What are you all going to do about it?

Anything?

Guess we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Seems others are as unimpressed with their statement and lack of action as well.

Trending

In 2022 plenty of so-called ‘decent institutions’ keep horrible people on staff to avoid being seen as racist, sexist, or any other ‘ist’ that’s become the latest hot button of the fringe woke.

Scary, right? What sort of poison is she filling her students’ heads with?

There it is.

Hey now, they SAID they don’t condone it.

They just didn’t really do anything about it.

Per usual.

We’d only be shocked if they actually did something more than release a lame, nutless statement on Twitter.

***

Related:

‘Hateful!’ Christopher Rufo takes blue-check prof/critical race theorist Uju Anya (who wished suffering on Queen Elizabeth) apart in BRUTAL thread

‘WOW’: Blue-check anti-racist feminist prof’s comments about Queen Elizabeth’s death SO hateful even Jeff Bezos calls her out

Who they really ARE –> Portlander’s response to Trump supporter being shot and killed is jaw-droppingly HATEFUL (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Carnegie Mellon UniversitycommentsdeathhateQueen ElizabethtwitterUju Anya