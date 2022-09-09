As Twitchy readers know, professor, feminist, and critical race theorist Uju Anya said some pretty effed-up things about Queen Elizabeth as she lay dying yesterday, and then even more effed-up after the Queen passed. We won’t bore you with any more details about her tweets, but if even Jeff Bezos thought they were nasty (he called her out), you KNOW they were bad.

Anya is a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. They did release a statement on her comments … but that seems like the only action they’re willing to take:

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022

And? What are you all going to do about it?

Anything?

Guess we shouldn’t hold our breath.

I'd totally respect that if you hired a white supremacist and let them speak freely the same way you've hired and protected this black supremacist. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 9, 2022

@MastercardFdn as a major sponsor of this University are you happy to be associated with this hate. — Robert Walker (@WalkerDevon1922) September 8, 2022

Seems others are as unimpressed with their statement and lack of action as well.

Pathetic response. It's her personal social media account where she links your University… she works for you and her repulsive remarks absolutely do represent your institution. If someone made the same remarks about her, you'd be screaming racism and hate speech.

Vile. — Helen (@Hells4Heroes) September 8, 2022

I’m sorry – but that is simply not good enough. No decent institution could keep anyone on their staff who expresses such beliefs. I can’t believe that she has not breached her contract of employment. — A.G.W. 🇬🇧 (@agw1437) September 8, 2022

In 2022 plenty of so-called ‘decent institutions’ keep horrible people on staff to avoid being seen as racist, sexist, or any other ‘ist’ that’s become the latest hot button of the fringe woke.

How can you keep a “professor” like that? She is a disgusting person. I can only imagine what kind of hatred she speaks during her classes. — Lisa 🇺🇸 Patriot/Patriotself 🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@elkay101) September 9, 2022

Scary, right? What sort of poison is she filling her students’ heads with?

She wished death on someone on her social media. Multiple times. That’s ok with you???? She should GO. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) September 9, 2022

"Dr. Anya is black, female, and leftist. Therefore, she terrifies us as she owns our ⚾️'s. We are unable to hold her accountable for being outside the boundaries of civilization or even humanity. She will continue to poison our students with her hate." There, I fixed it for you. — 🇺🇲 Ol' Tanker (@OldTankerPhil) September 9, 2022

There it is.

Weak. Really, really weak. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) September 9, 2022

Yet, you allow & pay her to indoctrinate your students with her racist & hateful dogma. — Joe Karbo Fangirl (@Wendybird441) September 9, 2022

That’s it? Not a single kind word on the passing of the Queen. Nothing like doing the bare minimum. — Robert Hicks (@RobertTHicks2) September 8, 2022

Hey now, they SAID they don’t condone it.

They just didn’t really do anything about it.

Per usual.

We’d only be shocked if they actually did something more than release a lame, nutless statement on Twitter.

***

Related:

‘Hateful!’ Christopher Rufo takes blue-check prof/critical race theorist Uju Anya (who wished suffering on Queen Elizabeth) apart in BRUTAL thread

‘WOW’: Blue-check anti-racist feminist prof’s comments about Queen Elizabeth’s death SO hateful even Jeff Bezos calls her out

Who they really ARE –> Portlander’s response to Trump supporter being shot and killed is jaw-droppingly HATEFUL (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!