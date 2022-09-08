As Twitchy readers know, professor, feminist, anti-racist, and critical race theorist Uju Anya wished suffering on Queen Elizabeth as she passed. We are seeing a good bit of hate and awful from hateful and awful people on Twitter trashing the monarch in death, but Anya’s tweets were some of the worst.

When you read more about who this woman is, where she works, what she does, and what she believes … it all sadly makes sense.

And then when you realize there will be zero consequences for her being disgusting on Twitter, it goes from sad to mad.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to provide some background:

Uju Anya is a critical race theorist at Carnegie Mellon University. pic.twitter.com/ArOox6ZMlf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Because of course.

She believes that "white women consistently vote to protect white supremacy" and that white mothers of biracial children have "Mandingo bbc fantasies of Black men" and regularly call their own children the n-word. pic.twitter.com/hvfuybbtRZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Holy Hell.

What is wrong with this woman? Who thinks like that? You know, we’d say this level of hatred and racism is unbelievable but sadly, we see it more and more every day. And we all know Twitter condones it, Hell, they verified her so they agree with her on some level.

Good times.

Rufo continued:

And yes, this woman helps design school curricula and DEI programs. pic.twitter.com/amQhibvUAQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

That. Is. Terrifying.

No wonder so many parents are fighting back and pushing against DEI programs. Sounds like her degree is centered around fostering hate based on race and sex. Hey, we’re certainly not experts here, just what it looks like reading her bio.

We have created an entire bureaucratic infrastructure that elevates the most mediocre, hateful, and psychologically disturbed people in our society to positions of influence over the education of millions of American children. Not a recipe for success! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Boomity.

Get ready to hear non-stop takes about colonialism, imperialism and genocide in the coming days from those with an axe to grind against anything "Western" who should've spent more time studying actual history and not just through the singular lens of race. — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 8, 2022

We’re already hearing it.

Hopefully soon to be an ex theorist. Disgusting — Scottish/American view (@pga_guy) September 8, 2022

Yeah, we’re not holding our breath that Anya will be held accountable for her awful tweets.

@UjuAnya So this is what passes as an educated thought? — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) September 8, 2022

People like Uju Anya should find no peace in the USA. She should not be in a position to influence the minds of beasts no less humans. I am sickened to think that such a person even exists. — JIvanhoe (@JIvanhoe3) September 8, 2022

And sadly, she’s not unique.

Not a great look, Uju. Not at all.

***

Related:

‘WOW’: Blue-check anti-racist feminist prof’s comments about Queen Elizabeth’s death SO hateful even Jeff Bezos calls her out

Who they really ARE –> Portlander’s response to Trump supporter being shot and killed is jaw-droppingly HATEFUL (watch)

Mansplain to us, WE LOVE IT: Leftist ‘husband’ gets WAY MORE than he asks for questioning women on why they’d ever vote Republican

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!